Intensive clean at Margate Royal Mail delivery office after 19 staff test positive for covid

Extra staff are being drafted in and intensive cleans have taken place after 19 staff at Royal Mail’s Margate delivery office tested positive for covid.

A source warned of postal disruption in Margate, Westgate and Birchington as a result of staff being absent.

A Royal Mail Spokesperson said: “Royal Mail takes the health and safety of its colleagues, its customers and the local communities in which we operate very seriously.

“There are currently 19 colleagues that have tested positive for coronavirus at Margate Delivery Office. We wish them a speedy recovery.

“We have carried out an intensive clean of the site and have organised additional cleaning of key touch points and all communal areas. We are keeping the Communication Workers Union, Public Health England and colleagues updated. We are working hard to deliver a normal service as best we can and have drawn in extra resource.

“Throughout this crisis, every decision we make puts the health of our people and customers first. We have put in place a range of preventive measures to protect both our customers and our colleagues.

“We were the first UK company to put in place social-distancing measures in relation to parcel delivery. We pioneered contact-free delivery. We are temporarily not handing over our hand-held devices to customers to capture signatures.

“As well as encouraging good hand hygiene, standard ways of working have been revised to ensure that colleagues maintain appropriate social distancing at all times.

“All staff have been briefed about the social distancing measures jointly agreed by local management and the CWU. This has been supplemented with visible reminders such as posters and one-way floor markings.”