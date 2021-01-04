Police and fire crews called to suspected arson in Ramsgate

Police and fire crews were called to a suspected arson at a home in Ramsgate yesterday (January 3).

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a front door alight in West Dumpton Lane at 11.20am.

Two fire engines attended, however the fire was out on arrival. There were no reported injuries. Kent Police also attended.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police is investigating a reported arson at a property in West Dumpton Lane, Ramsgate.

“Officers and crews from the Kent Fire and Rescue Service attended the area following a report a fire had occurred outside the entrance of the building.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/1297/21.