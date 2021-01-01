Ramsgate teen takes on marathon challenge in aid of Prostate Cancer UK

A Ramsgate teenager is taking on a marathon challenge this month to raise money for charity.

Chaz Butters, who is 14 tomorrow (January 2), will run 26.2 miles throughout January to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

The Ursuline College student and Hornets Boxing Club member was inspired to help the cause after a friend was diagnosed with the condition.

Mum Maxine said: “A personal friend and inspiration was diagnosed with it but due to early diagnosis he has had an operation and now Chaz wants to help in any way he can.”

Chaz has set up a fundraising page with a £500 target which he has already raced through. Donations currently stand at £515.

On his page Chaz says: “I’m running 26.2 miles throughout January for Prostate Cancer UK. Prostate cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK, killing one man every 45 minutes.

“That’s one dad, partner, brother, son, grandad, uncle or mate. I’m raising money to help fund lifesaving research and support for men and their families affected by prostate cancer.”

The teen will be out running his miles in Ramsgate and hopes people will say hello if they see him.