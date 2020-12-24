Opinion with Cllr Steve Albon: Happy greener, cleaner Christmas 

Picture the day after Christmas, will the recycling bins be even more overflowing with cardboard? Will the ground be littered with mountains of empty boxes from all the Christmas toys, gifts and online delivery boxes? Will extra empty packaging be dumped by our local traders?

Our teams are routinely faced with irresponsibly placed rubbish. Whilst some people make it to the recycling centre, many do not use the bins correctly and the ground is used instead. Boxes then become contaminated and cannot be recycled and to clear them away is costly to the district.

On a windy day, loose rubbish will blow around your neighbourhood and rot in the December weather, causing a mess and polluting the environment.

What’s more, it’s a criminal offence to leave rubbish on the ground and you could be entering into an expensive New Year with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £400 and court costs on top.

If you turn up to recycle your unwanted packaging at a recycling site and there is no space left, what should you do? Below are some top tips ahead of the festive season:

Use your red recycling bag/bin provided by Thanet District Council

Break down boxes to fit into the bin / bag to maximise space for others

Take items back home if the bin is full until it has been emptied or book a slot at the waste and recycling centre

If you are a licensed trader, use your trade waste bins only

Think before you buy products, reuse items if you can

Contact us for help and advice by emailing email streetscene.enforcement@thanet.gov.uk

Report littering and fly tipping offences at https://www.thanet.gov.uk/services/clean-streets/

Only use a licenced waste carrier and do a quick check on the Environment Agency website www.GOV.UK to find a licenced waste carrier. A legitimate waste operator will be happy to show you their licence. Be suspicious and wary of anyone who will only take cash payments or who advertises on social media sites

Book bulky waste collection – a council run service – by calling 01843 577115 https://www.thanet.gov.uk/online-services/bulky-waste-collection/

Benefits of getting it right:

Saves energy Reduces landfill waste Protects wildlife Better for the economy Helps fight climate change

Please let’s work together and think about beginning a greener, cleaner 2021. And a good starting point is disposing of your recycling responsibly and avoiding further expense.

Thank you for keeping Thanet clean and disposing of your packaging responsibly. Together we can keep our neighbourhoods clean and tidy.

Happy Christmas,

Cllr Steve Albon