Hoodeners socially distanced performance for charity

Normally, the Hoodeners travel around pubs and private parties in the week before Christmas, performing a humorous play, singing a few songs and carols, and raising significant amounts for charity.

This year is different but rather than let the tradition be broken, the Hoodeners have prepared a ‘socially distanced’ performance, to be viewed via https://bit.ly/Hooden2020 – and hope that people will still be inspired to donate to the cause for this year, Air Ambulance KSS.

The air ambulance provides a 24/7 service of emergency care across this region, but is an independent charity with costs of over £14 million per year.

Hoodeners member Ben Jones said: “The custom is hundreds of years old, but it’s a living tradition so we change with the times, and this year used green screen technology to get around the issue that we couldn’t actually rehearse or perform together.”