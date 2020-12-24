Hoodeners socially distanced performance for charity

December 24, 2020 Kathy Bailes News 0

Hoodeners fundraiser

Normally, the Hoodeners travel around pubs and private parties in the week before Christmas, performing a humorous play, singing a few songs and carols, and raising significant amounts for charity.

This year is different but rather than let the tradition be broken, the Hoodeners have prepared a ‘socially distanced’ performance, to be viewed via https://bit.ly/Hooden2020 – and hope that people will still be inspired to donate to the cause for this year, Air Ambulance KSS.

The air ambulance provides a 24/7 service of emergency care across this region, but is an independent charity with costs of over £14 million per year.

Hoodeners member Ben Jones said: “The custom is hundreds of years old, but it’s a living tradition so we change with the times, and this year used green screen technology to get around the issue that we couldn’t actually rehearse or perform together.”

To donate click here

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.