Rotary club brings Santa to QEQM Hospital

The Rotary Club of Westgate & Birchington sent Santa in his sleigh to visit the children in Rainbow Ward and A&E at the QEQM Hospital.

He arrived in the car park with sacks laden full with selection boxes for each of the children and tins of sweets for the staff.

Rotary member Chris Hedges said: “Usually Santa goes into the wards to greet the children but since this was not possible this year, the children were brought to the windows to wave to him. Lots of NHS front line staff came out to greet Santa and it clearly lifted their spirits,

“The Rotary members hope and pray for the children to make swift recoveries and wish all the staff and patients in the hospital a Merry Christmas.”