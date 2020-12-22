Invite to join Kent Christmas Eve Jingle event

Thanet folk are being invited to join a Christmas Eve Jingle event on Thursday (December 24).

Newington primary teaching assistant Jemma Willson has created the event after being inspired by similar jingles across the world.

The idea is for everyone to arm themselves with some bells for the ring out at 6pm Christmas Eve.

Mum-of-two Jemma, from Ramsgate, said: “I didn’t think up the idea, it’s a worldwide thing, but Kent didn’t have a dedicated page and I’m determined to make sure Christmas Eve is magical for the children and the adults.”

