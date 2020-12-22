HGVs wait at Manston as talks to open French border continue

EU Freight destined for Dover Port and Eurotunnel Terminals is still being held in queues and being directed to Manston airfield again today, says Highways England.

HGVs started arriving at Manston last night (December 21) as the French border is still shut to UK travellers and accompanied freight going into the country. Travel from France to Britain is still open.

Almost 900 vehicles were moved to the airfield during the night, There are reported to be 1,500 HGVs on the M20 and Manston airfield combined, far more than the 170 that Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially said were queued. Trucks remaining on the M20 are being moved to Manston today, says the Department for Transport.

EU freight travelling anti-clockwise on the M25 is being told to use the M26, M20 and A249. EU freight travelling clockwise on the M25 must use the M2 and A2.

#ManstonAirport now 8.30am #operationBrock #Covid19UK let’s hear it for the poor lorry drivers- who are stuck here / & what about the #foodwaste on other side of the channel #salads #fruit perishable pic.twitter.com/SZw6tHHfXa — jules serkin (@julesserkin) December 22, 2020

Directions to Manston have been displayed on both hard signs and variable message boards on the motorway.

Operation Brock has been put in place. This involves using a contraflow road layout on the M20 London-bound carriageway between junctions 9 and 8 (from Ashford to Maidstone) and directing lorries heading for mainland Europe onto the coastbound carriageway, where they can be queued if necessary.

Talks are ongoing between the UK and French government to reopen the border.

County Councillor Karen Constantine said: ““Overnight more than 870 lorries have been parked up at Manston. There is still no confirmation about the facilities for the drivers.

“Whilst temporary toilets are in place, and showers were promised, it is still unclear whether there’s hot and cold water available, or an adequate drivers rest area, or hot and cold food supplies. It vital that all the health and safety needs of the drivers are met.

“As Thanet is in tier four all the requested facilities for drivers need to be in place to assist these workers to avoid infection and transmission. These issues have been repeatedly put to KCC leader Roger Gough, who hasn’t provided any clarification.

“In addition to the lorries on Manston there are also reports of 650 lorries on the M20. As Brexit chaos deepens Thanet is bearing the brunt of a an extremely difficult situation, planning to meet drivers needs should have been put into place. This isn’t just a logistical issue but a matter of public health which could impact the wider Thanet community.”

A special development order allows use of the Manston site as part of the Kent-wide Operation Fennel to hold up to 4,000 HGVs to help cope with any post EU exit jams at the Port of Dover.

The deal with the Department of Transport for the site to continue to be designated as a ‘EU exit’ lorry park has been extended until the end of June 2021. After this it is expected that full custom controls will be in effect by July, negating the need for further use of the site.

Major concerns have been raised about the impact on Thanet of the lorry park.

Issues raised at a council meeting last month included fears for the risk to lives because of a potential blocking of the road network to QEQM Hospital and to routes for Ashford hospital and the overwhelming of health services if a Covid outbreak occurred at the lorry park which can hold up to 4000 HGVs.