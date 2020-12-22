Garfield’s Vegan Food Company named Kent food producer of the year

A Thanet business has scooped a top prize in the Kent Life food and drink awards 2020.

Garfield’s Vegan Food Company, based in Margate, has been named as food producer of the year.

Garfield’s is owned by Donna Garfield who studied at university for a degree in food and nutrition and in 1996 set up business in London.

She then sold the business and spent two years living in the South of France teaching English and cooking with local produce.

Now a Margate resident, Donna says her passions are for “healthy eating, animal welfare and the environment.”

These are the driving forces behind the vegan food company which will be expanding to include delivery service to Whitstable and Deal from November.

Donna said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we have won this prestigious award. We want to thank everyone that took the trouble to vote for us as without your vote we simply would not have been a contender. We also want to extend our thanks to the judges who selected us as winners of The Food Producer of the Year 2020. What an accolade.

“It has been a difficult year for us all but we have been overwhelmed by the support and loyalty our customers have shown us. I can tell you from my heart that I am bowled over by the generous comments about the food I develop .

“For a vegan business to win this award is testimony to how veganism has progressed. I am so honoured to fly the flag for all those that are vegan.

Next year we will be looking to expand our outlets where our produce can be bought, increase production and spread the word for veganism, animal rights, the environment, its health benefits and ultimately our precious planet.”

https://www.facebook.com/GarfieldsVeganFoodCompany