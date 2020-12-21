Resort project captures the voices of Cliftonville

By Jodie Nesling

Creative dance classes, animation workshops and sound recordings have captured the heart of a Cliftonville street with the aim of producing a film celebrating its vibrant community.

The Athelstan Road Project is an initiative led by artist studio Resort with the aim of supporting its neighbours. Resort members and isle-based creatives designed free courses which included a mural painting workshop with Rory Strudwick.

Collage packs created by Kavel Rafferty were delivered to the streets with residents seeing their endeavours brought to life at an animation workshop with 1927 Studios. GB Pizza provided lunch for everyone who took part.

A two-day dance and movement workshop with Creative Voices before the national lockdown involved many excited youngsters with free meals provided by Cliffs and the Bus Café.

A sound recording workshop with Tom Adams and musician Lillian Henley, recorded residents’ stories which will be used in the sound track to the animated short film which will be created by 1927.

Upon completion the project hopes to have involved up to 100 residents and 30 creatives. Resort’s Project Co-ordinator, Mercedes Workman, says celebrating our differences and encouraging the togetherness of our neighbours is a running theme through the project. She said: “We wanted to help residents express and tell us what it is like to live here and what stories they have to tell while having fun and lifting spirits.”

This was evident following a call-out for goods to be donated to families living locally. Volunteers sorted and delivered bags of baby clothes, homeware, toys and adult clothing to those in need.

Find more at resortstudios.co.uk