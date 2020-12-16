Man arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

Officers in Thanet have seized eight catalytic converters they suspect were stolen from vehicles in east Kent.

Police investigating a burglary which took place in Jutes Lane, Ramsgate on Thursday, December 10 attended an address in Manston Road on December 15 and seized eight catalytic converters as well as mechanical equipment which they suspect had previously been stolen during the burglary.

A 32-year-old man from the Dover area was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and has since been bailed until Thursday 7 January while enquiries continue.

Sergeant David Reynaert, of Thanet’s Community Policing Unit said: “Kent Police takes the thefts of catalytic converters extremely seriously. We investigate every report made to us and are determined to bring those responsible to justice.

“I would take this opportunity to warn residents to ensure their cars are kept as securely as possible. We would advise owners to look at purchasing a clamp or security cage that make catalytic converters more difficult to steal.

“You can also security-mark and register the metal shell of the converter so we can return it to you if it is stolen and recovered.”

Further advice for motorists includes parking your vehicle in a garage whenever possible or, if you do not have a garage, then park in a busy, well-lit area. If feasible, consider installing good quality CCTV cameras.