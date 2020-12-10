Pride as Lucy Rutland becomes first Kent girl guide to win I Stand Out award

Lucy Rutland from Margate has become the first girl guide in Kent to receive an “I stand out” award from the Girl Guiding County Commissioner.

Lucy,27, attends 7th Margate All Saints Guides. She won the award for her contribution to helping those who need respite care, for being a good friend and for sharing her sign language skills with her guides group and for looking out during meetings for others who need help.

She was described by her guide leader as a truly inspirational young woman and they are very proud for her to receive this award.

Lucy is also a member of East Kent Mencap and has been busy during the Covid restrictions this year with practising her baking and growing vegetables in her gardening patch at the end of the garden.