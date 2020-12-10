Five Christmas gift events in Thanet

Local market

A Christmas shopping and pamper market is being held at Under 1 Roof Kids Thanet in Pysons Road tomorrow (December 11).

The event, organised by Thanet Virtual High Street, opens at 6pm with last entrance at 9pm.

There are around 30 local traders with stalls. Face masks are required and numbers allowed in will be regulated

Find a list of traders here

Wild Lodge

There is still time to catch the pop-up shop in Bellevue Road, Ramsgate,

An eclectic mix of furniture, lights, tropical house plants, vintage or ethically made jewellery and global art is available

Wild Lodge open at 10 Bellevue Road.

Thursday 10th December 12pm-5pm

Friday 11th December 12pm-5pm

Saturday 12th December 12pm-5pm

Broadstairs market

A Christmas Market is being held in Victoria Parade in Broadstairs from today (December 10) until Sunday (December 13).

Visitors will have the opportunity to pick up some unusual Christmas gifts, festive

hamper treats and stocking fillers. There will also be street foods to take away and enjoy in the open air including pork or chicken souvlaki, churros, Thai cuisine and foods cooked in a traditional smoker oven.

The market is free to enter and will be open from 12pm to 5pm.

Pop-up shop

A cheeky season’s greetings card featuring a photo of the Ramsgate sea swimmers is among the items on sale at a new pop-up shop in Ramsgate.

The shop in Addington Street is selling the very special charity Christmas cards, Ramsgate calendars, and lots of artwork by photographer Eleanor Marriott and designer Tony Tooke – including their popular ‘Ramsgreat’ prints and products.

The charity cards, produced in collaboration with the swimmers, feature nine Ramsgate women baring all (with strategically placed stars) to raise funds for Thanet Winter Shelter. They come in two designs, cost £2 each (or £15 for 10), and are guaranteed to raise a smile.

All proceeds will go direct to the shelter, led by The Salvation Army in Ramsgate. They’re also available online from www.eleanormarriott.com (postage applies).

The ‘Colours of Ramsgate’ calendar features a unique and stunning design, incorporating local images and matching colour palettes. It comes in two sizes (A4 and A3) and costs £10 and £12 respectively.

Official shop opening hours are Thursday to Sunday, 11am to 3pm (additional times subject to demand). It will follow government Covid guidelines.

Many of the products, including the calendars, will also be available online from Eleanor’s new online shop at www.eleanormarriott.com

Cliftonville Farmers Market

The Christmas market will be on Sunday December 20. There will not be a market on the last Sunday of December.

Stall holders will have goods on offer at the Oval bandstand in Eastern Esplanade from 10am to 1pm.

Stallholders will be selling, seasonal veg, wild game, lamb, beef, pork, sausages, bacon, preserves, pickles, jams, pears, apples, crumbles, fruit juice, cakes, vegetarian slices, artisan bread, croissants, pastries, doughnuts, Kentish saffron, Russian food, doggie treats, Kentish cheeses, wild honey, vegan ready meals, vegan cakes, vegan cheese, vegan salami, vegan bacon, vegan preserves, coffee, Jamaican curries, shellfish, fresh fish, free range eggs, duck eggs, micro greens, Kentish crisps, eco friendly goods and plants,

Government guidelines will be in place, hand sanitisers, social distancing and organisers ask that everyone wears a face covering.

Please social distance while queuing.

Free parking

Free parking will be on offer in Thanet towns on Saturdays in the lead up to Christmas Free Saturday parking is already on offer at:

Mill Lane Car Park – Margate

Harold Road Car Park – Cliftonville

St Peter’s Park Road Car Park – Broadstairs

Cannon Road Car Park – Ramsgate

Thanet council is also hoping to encourage people to shop local this Christmas by providing free parking on Saturday 12 December and Saturday 19 December in the following car parks:

Market Street – Margate

Crofts Place – Broadstairs

Royal Harbour (multi-storey) – Ramsgate

In Birchington High Street, TDC offers 30 minutes free additional parking with a valid pay and display ticket until 31 December.