Arty Western Undercliff group members create Christmas ‘hunt’ trail for families

Members of the Western Undercliff Regeneration Group have been getting creative to make a fun Christmas hunt trail.

Three arty members have made 77 hand painted rocks, each with hand crocheted hats, and five magical fairy Christmas doors.

Families are invited to search for the items in the Western Undercliff and esplanade areas (rear of boating pool) and any they find are a gift from the undercliff team.

TOP HINT: Try searching along the Westcliff cliff tops, the Westcliff Chine, Courtstairs park, the fairy forest in Courtstairs and along the artificial beach (Western Undercliff).

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Happy hunting!