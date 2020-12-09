Your help needed for Munch Hamper project creating festive treats for those facing hardship

Giving struggling Thanet families and individuals a festive treat is the aim of a new Munch Hampers scheme.

The project is the work of Thanet dance studio owner Azaria Bradley, who has been helped by volunteers including Amber Goldney and Lois Atherden.

Azaria was inspired to set the scheme up following the recent free school meals campaign where MPs initially voted down proposals to provide for the meals during the holidays.

She is now hoping more people will get involved by making hampers or donating items to the project.

Munch Hampers, which are packed with festive treats rather than essentials, are being donated to the Margate Independent Food Bank to distribute to clients who are experiencing hardships.

Azaria (pictured above) said: “Christmas is all about giving and coming together as a community to offer something as small as a home-made hamper/box with items such as mince pies, gingerbread, hot chocolate powder and marshmallows, cheese and crackers, biscuits etc is something families experiencing hardship would really appreciate.

“We are keen for families or individuals to also add a small personal note to the Munch Hamper’s box for example: “To a Family From a Family” to give it a thoughtful touch. On our Facebook Volunteer Group we have lots of examples and ideas of how people can participate and donate without spending money by using things from home or on a low budget.

“We also have three local businesses that have supported the cause. They messaged to offer their help because they have done so well on sales during lockdown and felt they wanted to give back to the community.

“I’m hoping we can get extra item donations or hampers from families or individuals in Thanet who haven’t seen our project before but would love to participate by making one at home with their kids.”

The businesses which are helping out are Fat Daddy’s Smoke House who have bought a bulk of treats to add to the hampers; Day’s Grills who have gifted items and also are opening the restaurant next week as a base for volunteers to create hampers in and Victoria Gayle interiors which has created scatter cushions from luxury materials to be raffled with the funds used to buy more items for the project.

Under 1 Roof Kids Thanet/Dinky Town Thanet, based in Pysons Road, has also stepped up and offered the premises as a drop off point for donations.

Drops can be made between 10am – 4pm Monday to Friday.

Find the volunteer page here