Power cut affects 234 Ramsgate properties

An underground electricity cable faulted on the high voltage network, causing a power cut in parts of Ramsgate tonight (December 8).

Some 234 properties are affected in areas including the Westcliff, Pegwell and Boundary Road.

Engineers are on site. Power is expected to be reinstated between 9pm and 10pm.

UK Power Networks say: “Our engineers have arrived on site in the CT11 0 and CT11 9 area to investigate the power cut affecting 234 properties.

“Specialist engineers are also working to divert power remotely, and this can cause lights to go on and off.

“We know that in the current pandemic, a power cut can be especially disruptive, as you may be working from home, or taking care of elderly or unwell family members, and we want to support you however we can. If you need to speak to us, call our team on 08003163105 any time.”