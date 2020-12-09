Appeal for help to find missing teenager Tilly Bayntun

Police officers are seeking information to help find a teenage girl who is missing and may be in Thanet.

Tilly Bayntun, 14, was last seen in Essex on November 20 and following extensive enquiries it is now believed the teenager may be in Kent.

Tilly is believed to be wearing a black Nike padded style jacket with black leggings and black and grey trainers.

She is described as white, five feet five inches tall, of slim build with long straight black hair and brown eyes.

Tilly is believed to have connections in Thanet, Medway, South East London and Essex. Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information as to Tilly’s whereabouts are asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 03-0869.

