Ellington infant children’s arty gift to cheer up patients in QEQM Hospital

Little ones at Ellington Infant School in Ramsgate have been getting creative in a bid to cheer up patients in QEQM Hospital.

The pupils have created pictures to be laminated and displayed in the wards, including Rainbow children’s ward, to brighten them up for those people who will be in hospital during the Christmas period.

School spokesperson Jane Terry said: “This Christmas they are not allowed to decorate the hospital due to COVID but they asked for laminated pictures to brighten up the wards. The children loved drawing these and were excited to think that their efforts would “cheer up poorly people.”

“Like everyone, our children have been thinking about others who are poorly, in particular how difficult it must be to be in hospital, not surrounded by loved ones and familiar things. They wanted to cheer up children, like themselves, who are in hospital over the Christmas period and let them know that Ellington Infant School is thinking of them.”