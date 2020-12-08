Police appeal for witnesses to assault on Sandwich Bypass

Police investigating the assault of a motorist on the Sandwich Bypass are appealing for further witnesses.

On Friday, October 9, a white Range Rover and a blue Fiat Panda were being driven along the A256, Sandwich Bypass, at around 5.15pm when both vehicles came to a stop at the point where the road narrows from two lanes to one.

After the cars had come to a standstill the driver of the Fiat Panda reported being assaulted. He was kicked in the hip and punched twice in the face before the white Range Rover was driven away from the area.

Since this incident, officers have reviewed available video footage and spoken to both drivers along with a witness. However it is believed there may be other motorists who drove past the incident on that day with information vital to their enquiries.

Anyone that travelled along the Sandwich Bypass at that time, who can recall seeing this incident and who hasn’t already spoken to police, is urged to call 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/181500/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org