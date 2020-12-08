Newington Big Local to launch Operation Kids at Christmas project

Newington Big Local has joined forces with food charity FareShare to provide children with hot meals in the run up to Christmas.

Following the success of Newington’s Community Food Club, FareShare has provided funding for the Operation Kids at Christmas project.

Newington’s resident community chef Mike Spackman has created a hearty and nourishing menu that will ensure children are as well fed as possible. He will be joined by Jason Hurren, community chef from the Isle of Sheppey, who will be bringing along his project’s Food Truck, which has been generously loaned to Newington by Sheppey Matters.

In addition to the hot meals, Newington will be providing family meal kits, from December 21-23. As well as containing all the ingredients together with recipes, Mike is hopeful that the kits will encourage families to prepare a simple, quick and tasty meal to be shared together.

Mike said: “The first two months of my time in Newington have clearly indicated that families place great importance on the food that they are able to provide for their families. “They are equally passionate about ensuring that their children are fed as well as possible. With this in mind, I am really eager to get practical cookery sessions underway at the community centre. My aspiration is that Newington will develop its own, unique food culture that, given time will bring the community closer together.”

To find out more please keep an eye on Newington Big Local’s Facebook page, @NewingtonBigLocal, call the Community Centre during office hours on 01843 607079 or email Cara at cara@renewington.com