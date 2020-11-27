Upton youngsters take part in virtual school games challenge

Sporty boys and girls at Upton Junior School in Broadstairs have taken part in a virtual athletics competition that involves children around the UK.

The pentathlon is devised and overseen by The School Games which is a personal best challenge aimed at connecting young people through sport despite restrictions during the pandemic.

The Year 6 pupils took part in five events with their times recorded. The activities were chest push, vertical jump, long jump, shuttle runs and speed bounce.

The aims and goals of the nationwide PE afternoon were to support the teaching of key athletic skills; encourage reward and celebrate success and individual progress; engage whole classes, year groups and schools; monitor and encourage improvement in fitness levels; enable intra-school, inter-school and virtual competition.

Head of School Darci Arthur said: “The pupils took the event very seriously and encouraged each other to do their best and reach their goals.

“The determination and enthusiasm of our young athletes was evident. They all did their best and received certificates of achievement.”

Head of Years 6 Athanasia Papa-Adams said: “It is a shame that the event couldn’t be held as normal but the children enjoyed taking part and recording their scores. It was truly rewarding to see them supporting each other and understanding that we all have different strengths but it is the trying that counts.”

The games replaced events that are normally held locally and countrywide. A decision will made in early January 2021 as to whether the Kent School Games Sportshall Athletics Finals for Years 5/6 will go ahead at Medway Park in February with social distancing measures in place and the top virtual school teams will be invited to compete, or whether this will also be a virtual competition.

At the same time it will be decided if the Year 3 and 4 athletics competitions and Kent School Games Finals, provisionally planned for June, will be held with social distancing measures in place or virtually.