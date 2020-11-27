Another Covid bus alert and Year 8 bubble at St George’s asked to isolate

Yet another alert has been issued to students after a pupil who travelled on Stagecoach buses received a positive Covid test.

St George’s school has sent a message to parents and carers to say a student from the school had used the bus service on Thursday and Friday (November 19-20).

The school says youngsters who used the buses at the same times will need to self isolate.

The bus services for both days were the 48a going to the school in the morning and the 933 in the afternoon.

Youngsters affected will need to isolate. Those who used the buses on Thursday will return to school on December 4 and those who used the Friday service return to school on Monday, December 7.

It follows an alert on Wednesday for the number 34 bus on the same dates.

The school has also alerted Year 8 parent and carers that students in the year must work from home today after a student received a positive covid test.

The message says: “It has come to our attention that a pupil in Year 8 has tested positive for Covid 19 and, alongside the impact on staffing, this means that we will have to ask all Year 8 to learn from home.”

The school has asked students in the bubble to remain at home until December 7.

Year 9 students have been isolating and are due back on Monday (November 30).

It is understood that Year 1 and Year 2 bubbles at Priory Infants in Ramsgate are also isolating.

According to Kent County Council data 25 Thanet schools have informed the authority of Covid cases between September 1 to November 17. Schools do not have to inform KCC of cases or closures so the number is likely to be greater than recorded.