Reduction recorded for seven day Covid case rate in Thanet

The most recent data for weekly positive covid cases in Thanet continues to fall with a 45.8% reduction on the previous seven days.

According to data published by Kent County Council the rate for the isle for the period 17 November to 23 November stands at 476.3 per 100,000 – compared to 516.5 on November 13.

Swale, which has also suffered a high number of cases, is on the downward trend too with 560.4 per 100,000.

However, other areas of the county are seeing rising rates including Dover which now stands at 300.6, a 61% rise on the previous 7 days.

The England average is 187.9 (November 23).

According to the government dashboard, 114 new cases were reported for Thanet yesterday, making 717 in the week up to November 26. The total number of people in Thanet who have had a confirmed positive test result as of 26 November was 3,652. The rolling weekly rate is shown as 493.9 but this has a two day lag on the Kent Public Health data.

The number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Coronavirus as of 25 November was 145, according to the government data. However this figure does not include covid-related deaths where people had not received a positive test within the 28 day timeframe and so is vastly different to figures recorded by the East Kent hospital trust.

Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate but may not be the primary cause of death.

The figures are updated daily, although there is some time lag on some statistics. They can be found on the government dashboard here and here and on the KCC website here

Hospital data

As of November 24, 138 beds at East Kent Hospitals (Margate, Ashford and Canterbury) were in use for covid patients and 15 covid patients were on mechanical ventilation. There have been 515 deaths of people who have tested positive for covid recorded for the hospital trust up until November 25.

Across England the greatest number of deaths has been recorded in those aged 60 and over. Nationally just under 300 deaths were recorded for those aged 0-39.

Yesterday (November 26) government announced that Kent and Medway had been allocated to Tier 3 (very high) covid restrictions when the country exits national lockdown on December 2.

The Government’s decisions on tiers have been made by ministers based on recommendations by government scientists and medics, taking into account:

Infection rates in all age groups and in particular among the over 60s

How quickly case rates are rising or falling

The number of cases per 100,000 in the general population

Pressure on the NHS – including current and projected NHS capacity – including admissions, bed occupancy and staff absences

Local factors and exceptional circumstances such as a local but contained outbreak

The tier level restrictions mean the continued closure of pubs (takeaway/delivery allowed), hotels and leisure sites such as cinemas, theatres and soft play centres and a continued ban on indoor socialising.

Find the postcode tracker for Tier levels here

Kent County Council (KCC) has invited the army to help with the rollout of mass coronavirus testing despite saying last week that military assistance would not be available due to pressures on the service.

The “lateral flow” tests will give out results within 30 minutes and are similar to a pregnancy test.

Weekly cases per 100,000 people by district (source KCC)

Ashford 132.3 +9.2 vs previous 7 days

Canterbury 227.3 -30.8 vs previous 7 days

Dartford 262.0 -55.1 vs previous 7 days

Dover 300.6 +61.0 vs previous 7 days

Folkestone and Hythe 189.4 +15.0 vs previous 7 days

Gravesham 391.8 +57.0 vs previous 7 days

Maidstone 293.3 +55.3 vs previous 7 days

Sevenoaks 133.3 -67.9 vs previous 7 days

Swale 560.4 -94.6 vs previous 7 days

Thanet 476.3 -45.8 vs previous 7 days

Tonbridge and Malling 194.5 -2.3 vs previous 7 days

Tunbridge Wells 88.4 -40.4 vs previous 7 days

