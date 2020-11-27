BBC Christmas sitcom scenes filmed at Walpole Bay

Filming for BBC comedy Pandemonium has been taking place by the Walpole Bay tidal pool.

The programme is a one-off episode due to be screened next month on BBC One.

The sitcom follows a family who decide to travel to Margate to have their summer holiday in December.

The Jessops have been hit hard by the pandemic with finances and future plans ruined and a holiday of a lifetime to California abandoned. The trip to Margate is a last ditch attempt to get some quality time in 2020.

The comedy is one of a number of new festive specials being created for the BBC. It stars Katherine Parkinson (Defending the Guilty, The IT Crowd) as Rachel, Jim Howick (Sex Education, Ghosts) as Paul, Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey, Hold the Sunset) as Sue, Tom Basen (After Life, Plebs) as Robin and Tori Allen-Martin (Pure, Unforgotten) as Cherry.