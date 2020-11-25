Westwood Road McDonald’s now open

A new McDonald’s restaurant and drive through has opened at the former David Copperfield site on Westwood Road.

The fast food outlet, run by long-term franchisee Paul Crocker, had been subject to concerns including increased traffic, pollution, noise, disturbance and litter associated with the proposed use and concerns regarding health given the proximity of the site to St George’s CofE Foundation School.

But planning approval was given in May with a council committee voting 6-4 in favour of the plans, with conditions.

The David Copperfield shut on April 1, 2019 and the site was bought by the fast food chain for £4,200,000.

The chain said its Experience of the Future restaurant – with ordering via kiosk online and free to use wifi and tablets – will provide 65 to 100 jobs.

Paul Crocker ran a number of successful petrol station businesses before taking on a McDonald’s franchise in 1995. He now operates numerous restaurants in Kent with the help of his wife.

The site will offer takeaways, drive-through and delivery services while Covid restrictions are in place.

McDonald’s already has branches at Westwood, Minster and Margate.

Many independent Thanet food and drink businesses are also running takeaway and delivery services while Covid restrictions are in place.