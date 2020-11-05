Thanet ‘lockdown’ 2: List of shops and services open/collection/delivery

Food and drink
Happily Ever Afters
66 High Street Ramsgate (up past Argos in the part you can drive past)
Takeaway & Milkshakeaway for all of your hot drink, shake & waffle dessert needs
Mon- Fri 3.30-6pm
Sat 12.30-4pm
https://www.facebook.com/sweettreatparlour
Roost Restaurant Cliftonville
Takeaway and delivery
Call Roost 01853 229708
https://www.facebook.com/roostrestaurantltd
The Cabin Eatery
Park Road Birchington
Fresh ground coffees, take away breakfast wraps.. pre order menu coming soon
https://www.facebook.com/TheCabinEatery
Oak Hotel, Ramsgate
Seafront breakfast sandwiches croissants and hot drinks 8am til midday
https://www.facebook.com/oakhotel.ramsgate
Ramsgate cafe
For your pie &, mash
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ramsgate%20Cafe/219966904738722/
The Modern Boulangerie, Ramsgate
We will be open throughout this current lockdown, as we were for the first one, but this time we have added filter coffee. breads, savouries, breakfast p
https://www.facebook.com/themodernboulangerieastries
Luca’s Kitchen Margate
Making food with organic ingredients in the coming weeks
https://www.facebook.com/lucaskitchenmargate
Ro Ro’s
Serving every Sunday 12 – 4
2 x Roast Dinners £25
add 2 Desserts or Deluxe Milkshake for £8
4 x Roast Dinner £35
add 4 Desserts or Deluxe milkshakes for £15
Additional Roast dinners can be added for £10
It comes with: Roast potatoes, Yorkshires, Stuffing, Red cabbage, Carrots, Cauliflower cheese & Homemade gravy
Vegetarian option available
Milkshake, Waffle & Rolled icecream
Freshly made Cookie Dough
Comes with chocolate sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
All £4.50 each includes one sauce and topping
We will need:
1. Order
2. Full name & number
3. Address
We will then message back to confirm slot & take payment
DELIVERY CHARGE £1 on all orders.
If you have any allergies please could you let us know when placing your order to ensure we can accommodate you efficiently
https://www.facebook.com/RoRosicream
GADDS’ Ramsgate Brewery
As we head into another lockdown please don’t get concerned over the supply of fresh, tasty local ale:
1. Our shop has been cleared to remain open for takeaway without pre-order, so just pop up between midday and 4pm, Mon to Fri, and between 10am and 2pm Saturday. We have fresh bottled and draught beers to go. We also have T-shirts and beanies and such, perfect for presents.
2. Our super-fast same-day fresh beer home delivery service remains in operation, ready to bring whatever you like to your door, including fresh draught beer. Orders before 1pm please, by phone/email/webshop.
**Thanet Monday to Saturday.
**Down the coast to Hythe on a Thursday and up the way to Faversham/Canterbury on a Friday.
3. Mailorder – still going strong. Use the webshop to send care-packages to loved ones not fortunate enough to live in East Kent.
Plenty of beer, and plenty of ways to get it to you, so that’s one less thing to worry about
https://www.facebook.com/Gadds.Ramsgate.Brewery
The Corkscrew Off-Licence
Westgate
and
The Bottle Shop
Birchington
Open 9am-9pm Monday to Saturday
Sunday’s 10am-4pm.
Delivery Monday to Friday
01843 831551 – Westgate
01843 832427 – Birchington
Ambrette Margate
Delivery
https://www.facebook.com/AmbretteRestaurant
Star of the Sea, Broadstairs
Open 12pm-9pm 7 days and delivering in the CT10 area every day except Sunday. Delivery times are the same as shop opening times.
https://www.facebook.com/Star-of-the-Sea-185270711513251
Sweet Yesterdays Broadstairs
We are doing free delivery in Thanet for a minimum £5 order and also starting up a click and collect service which will be available in the next couple of days, we just need to finalise some details but keep your eyes open on our Facebook and Instagram pages
https://www.facebook.com/SweetYesterdays.Broadstairs
Bessie’s Tea Parlour Broadstairs
Pre order and collect and home deliveries of Afternoon Teas / Savoury Teas / picnic teas / cake boxes / cream teas / children’s Teas and whole cakes
Also, some retail items – jams / chutneys / tea / Kent liqueurs
https://www.facebook.com/bessiesteaparlour
Lt Fish
Lock down won’t stop you getting your favourite dinner taking orders for Thursday and Friday fresh bass cod skate Huss soles and mixed fish messages for enquires and delivery
https://www.facebook.com/ltfish56
Mexigo
Margate delivery between 6pm and 9.30 pm
Can order on just eat or Deliveroo
Mind the Gap micropub Broadstairs
Ale and cider deliveries on Monday-Wednesday- Friday. £10 for a 4 pint takeaway including delivery and the container. Text YES to 07790730205 and you will be added to the list and receive a text the day before each delivery with what’s available.
https://www.facebook.com/Mind-the-Gap-Micropub-1860354740858698
Seaside Kitchen & Cake Parlour
Two fully vegan shops in Margates Old Town! The Seaside Kitchen „Bistro“ on 24 Hawley Street & the Seaside Cake Parlour „Patisserie“ at 2 Lombard Street.
We are open for orders and take away from Saturday. We even have an onlineshop on our website with lots of treats that can be shipped/posted nationwide
https://www.facebook.com/seasidecakeparlour
Somali Farm
Can deliver fresh vegetables, juices and gift ideas.
We are selling all sorts.
– Wax melts from MASH melts
– Draw tea towels / aprons / oven gloves
– cards / bookmarks / coasters
– jams / Chutneys / marmalade’s
– juices / teas
– draw mugs / pillows / bags
– Fruit / Veg / Eggs
– plants
– Wood and kindling
We are also doing gift hampers that can also be personalised with our products.
Free local Delivery’s In Thanet on orders over £10
you can also ring to query what veg/ fruit we are selling.
Ring: 07774935961
Email: ploughmanschoice@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/Somali-Farm-109893304096852
Family house /好旺屋超市
We are in Ramsgate. Chinese supermarket. We do most Asia product and fresh vegetables and fruits. Please visit our page.
157 king Street. Ramsgate.
ct11 8pn.
open as normal time.
https://www.facebook.com/familyhouse888
Cafe Darcy Margate
Takeaway Breakfasts, Sandwiches, Jackets, Paninis, Cold Drinks, Hot Drinks including Freshly Ground Coffees
https://www.facebook.com/cafedarcymargate
The Absolute Bang Margate
Delicious Caribbean food delivery across Thanet. Can order the day before
https://www.facebook.com/teamabsolutemargate
LickandChew Sweet Supplies
Local pick up and we will be on deliveroo everyday until 10pm from Monday
www.lickandchewsweetsupplies.co.uk
Days Grills, Margate and Manston
Takeaway and delivery
Raindell’s Broadstairs
We are doing deliveries via Just eat and Deliveroo. We are also going to do a collection service via our website or by phoning the restaurant. As we will not be stocking many steaks we are asking customers to pre- order them before 1pm on a Wednesday to Friday and 1pm on a Saturday for Saturday and Sunday’s orders. Steaks are only available via the collection service. We are taking pre-orders for the collection service from 1pm please phone us on 01843 603949 and a member of our team will take your order and arrange a collection time with you.
https://www.facebook.com/Raindells
Pierson cake company, Monkton
Homemade Cakes and afternoon teas to order. Contact free delivery or collection. Soon to one launched – Christmas treats and Children’s Christmas biscuit decorating kits
https://www.facebook.com/thepiersoncakecompany/
Stewart’s cafe Ramsgate
Takeaway/delivery
Facebook.com/stewartscafe
Little Ships restaurant and cafe
Delivery and takeaway
https://www.facebook.com/LittleShipsRamsgate
Gadds food and drink online shop
https://www.facebook.com/groups/foodanddrinkshop
Fat Daddys
Delivery
For rotisserie roasted chicken. Only opened today. Takeaway only Thurs-Sat, and will deliver as soon as we are up and running.
The Cow Shed Birchington
Takeaways, DeliverMoooo, UberEats and collection from The Hatch
https://www.facebook.com/The-Cow-Shed-Birchington-1177739649025434
The Greek Arch Ramsgate
Open for takeaway/collection
https://www.facebook.com/TheGreekArch15
Roostys Bakery Ramsgate
Roostys Bakery in Ramsgate are open for business as normal and our vans are delivering hot food, sandwiches and cakes to your place of work.
https://www.facebook.com/roostys
Beano kebab Westgate
We will continue serving you all through lockdown. Your local shop is open as usual in Westgate on sea.
Aroma cafe
Northdown Road Cliftonville… opening 8am till 4pm, full menu available..
Phone 07788982833
Rooks Broadstairs
Taking orders, free local delivery
Call 01843 862813
For wholefood plant based deliveries 7 days a week in Margate. Juices, smoothies, Buddha bowls, soup etc
Corby’s Tea Rooms,
York Street Ramsgate… Friday & Saturday 19am to 2pm Take Away.
https://www.facebook.com/corbystearooms
Chloe’s Fudgey Fancies
We are a new fudge business, all homemade and using fresh, quality ingredients
https://www.facebook.com/FudgeyFancies/
The Laughing Barrel Palm Bay micropub
All orders must be pre ordered. Please message us through our Facebook page, text, call or WhatsApp Alison on 07785 503928. Please tell us a rough time that you will be collecting your order.
All orders will be ready for you to collect at the door.
Payment – Cash or Card.
Please save all your empty milk bottles
Opening hours for pre ordered drinks……
Friday 6pm – 8pm
Saturday 12pm – 2pm
Sunday 12pm – 2pm
https://www.facebook.com/summerfieldrd
The Margate Coffee Shed
Open for pastries, toasties, cake, brunch boxes, nachos and of course, coffee
https://www.facebook.com/themargatecoffeeshed
Shops/gifts
York Street Flowers Ramsgate
Due to the recent government announcement we will be closing the shop door to the public on Thursday 5th November
We will still be contactless delivering our fabulous flowers and offering a click and collect service.
You can call us on 01843 595953 or order online
ramsgateflorist.co.uk
We would also like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support.
Widgets toy store Margate
Christmas club & payment plans available all year round
FREE local delivery🚙
Monday to Friday 10am – 4pm
Saturday 10am – 3pm
https://www.facebook.com/groups/616320181883936
Personalised gifts for all budgets
Open 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday
Sunday’s 10am-1pm
01843 832427.
Oh So Scenty
Wax melts and bath bombs, all CLP compliant and cosmetically assessed www.ohsoscenty.co.uk
I can post and do contact free collection, all products make great gifts and many are buying for Christmas Eve boxes
Shan’s Little Closet
Wax melts, Roma Rocks. Bath and Shower Products, mop and toilet bombs etc…
Games and prize draws
Fundraising
Website is currently shut but I have ready to go items
The Grumpy Goblin Ramsgate
Hobby and gaming
Open for collections and local delivery.
Details going up shortly on all pages
https://www.facebook.com/GrumpyGoblinGE
Inspired HQ
I set out to create the wow factor. Each item is made with love and attention to detail. I will make sure the perfect keepsake leaves my workshop so you won’t ever be disappointed.
Trust in me to think outside the box for unique items as I design everything from scratch.
Affordable keepsakes, made with love, built to last, cherished for a lifetime.
https://m.facebook.com/beinspiredkeepsake/
Antonia Bridge jewellery
Jewellery website selling sterling silver and gold plated, very affordable, jewellery www.antoniabridge.co.uk
Services
The Fight Doctor personal training and fight coach
Outside personal training, adhering to full guidelines
GPS GARAGE SERVICES
Tel: 07709 650272
Email: gpsgarage01@gmail.com
Unit 2 Copperleaf Business Park Broadstairs
CT10 3AT Broadstairs (at the end of Dane Valley Road)
Kent Safety Training
Still providing Fire Extinguishers, Training and Fire Risk Assessments for all you local business.
www.kentsafetytraining.co.uk
Pick up, drop off or covid safe visit
Vapeistry Margate/Vapeistry Birchington
Orders and deliveries for all CBD vaping products.
https://www.facebook.com/thevapeistrymargate
Thanet vape co
Click and collect plus free local delivery with no minimum spend.
Www.thanet-vape.co.uk
Manna Hutte Garage
Mot test station, servicing and repairs located in Cliffsend, Ramsgate
eLawyer services
https://www.facebook.com/elawyerservices
A Grade Fencing
https://www.facebook.com/www.agradeltd.co.uk/
Done N Dusted
https://www.facebook.com/donendustedthanet/
Palm Deaf BSL Training Ltd
We offer courses in British Sign Language from Level 1 – Level 6.
We also offer Deaf Awareness Training too.
You can access classes face to face (following Covid-19 precautions to keep everyone safe) OR you can access online 1:1 tuition.
Please contact us at:
hello@palmdeaf.co.uk
MJ Recovery and garage service
Free collection and return
If our services are used
Current offers on are
Winter health checks £20
Diagnostics £25
Oil and.filter change £50
We also recover vehicles from £25
Grand Garage
Servicing, parts & click and collect sales.
East Kent Hire
Benjy Tyres
https://www.ramsgate-tyres.co.uk/…
Cooke & Co
Sales and letting agents , established 1992 . We are Covid 19 secure and offer viewings and advice about moving by appointment in Broadstairs , Margate and Ramsgate.
Lovetts Ramsgate
Sales and lettings
https://www.lovettssalesandlettings.co.uk/
Westwood Scaffolding
https://www.facebook.com/Westwood-Scaffolding-1847578205371444
Richards Trade Tyres
All Saints Industrial Estate Margate
Offering a 10% off for al NHS workers
Jim’s garage services Margate
We are open as normal
https://www.jimsgarageservices.co.uk/
Open for business. Specialist gutter clearing and cleaning company based in Broadstairs but cover whole of East Kent
Pets
Ruby ruffs doggy deli Margate
Offering delivery service with homemade, natural and bespoke dog biscuits, treats and cakes
https://www.facebook.com/rubyruffsdoggydeli
We are open providing everything you need for reptiles and fish to survive this lockdown
01843 299600
Or contact the Facebook page
Grooming in the dog house.
Dog Groomers in Ramsgate. Offering Covid safe grooms.
Contact Sue on 07768 587798.
