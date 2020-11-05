Thanet ‘lockdown’ 2: List of shops and services open/collection/delivery

Food and drink

Happily Ever Afters

66 High Street Ramsgate (up past Argos in the part you can drive past)

Takeaway & Milkshakeaway for all of your hot drink, shake & waffle dessert needs

Mon- Fri 3.30-6pm

Sat 12.30-4pm

https://www.facebook.com/sweettreatparlour

Roost Restaurant Cliftonville

Takeaway and delivery

Call Roost 01853 229708

https://www.facebook.com/roostrestaurantltd

The Cabin Eatery

Park Road Birchington

Fresh ground coffees, take away breakfast wraps.. pre order menu coming soon

https://www.facebook.com/TheCabinEatery

Oak Hotel, Ramsgate

Seafront breakfast sandwiches croissants and hot drinks 8am til midday

https://www.facebook.com/oakhotel.ramsgate

Ramsgate cafe

For your pie &, mash

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ramsgate%20Cafe/219966904738722/

The Modern Boulangerie, Ramsgate

We will be open throughout this current lockdown, as we were for the first one, but this time we have added filter coffee. breads, savouries, breakfast p

https://www.facebook.com/themodernboulangerieastries

Luca’s Kitchen Margate

Making food with organic ingredients in the coming weeks

https://www.facebook.com/lucaskitchenmargate

Ro Ro’s

Serving every Sunday 12 – 4

2 x Roast Dinners £25

add 2 Desserts or Deluxe Milkshake for £8

4 x Roast Dinner £35

add 4 Desserts or Deluxe milkshakes for £15

Additional Roast dinners can be added for £10

It comes with: Roast potatoes, Yorkshires, Stuffing, Red cabbage, Carrots, Cauliflower cheese & Homemade gravy

Vegetarian option available

Milkshake, Waffle & Rolled icecream

Freshly made Cookie Dough

Comes with chocolate sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

All £4.50 each includes one sauce and topping

We will need:

1. Order

2. Full name & number

3. Address

We will then message back to confirm slot & take payment

DELIVERY CHARGE £1 on all orders.

If you have any allergies please could you let us know when placing your order to ensure we can accommodate you efficiently

https://www.facebook.com/RoRosicream

GADDS’ Ramsgate Brewery

As we head into another lockdown please don’t get concerned over the supply of fresh, tasty local ale:

1. Our shop has been cleared to remain open for takeaway without pre-order, so just pop up between midday and 4pm, Mon to Fri, and between 10am and 2pm Saturday. We have fresh bottled and draught beers to go. We also have T-shirts and beanies and such, perfect for presents.

2. Our super-fast same-day fresh beer home delivery service remains in operation, ready to bring whatever you like to your door, including fresh draught beer. Orders before 1pm please, by phone/email/webshop.

**Thanet Monday to Saturday.

**Down the coast to Hythe on a Thursday and up the way to Faversham/Canterbury on a Friday.

3. Mailorder – still going strong. Use the webshop to send care-packages to loved ones not fortunate enough to live in East Kent.

Plenty of beer, and plenty of ways to get it to you, so that’s one less thing to worry about

https://www.facebook.com/Gadds.Ramsgate.Brewery

The Corkscrew Off-Licence

Westgate

and

The Bottle Shop

Birchington

Open 9am-9pm Monday to Saturday

Sunday’s 10am-4pm.

Delivery Monday to Friday

01843 831551 – Westgate

01843 832427 – Birchington

Ambrette Margate

Delivery

https://www.facebook.com/AmbretteRestaurant

Star of the Sea, Broadstairs

Open 12pm-9pm 7 days and delivering in the CT10 area every day except Sunday. Delivery times are the same as shop opening times.

https://www.facebook.com/Star-of-the-Sea-185270711513251

Sweet Yesterdays Broadstairs

We are doing free delivery in Thanet for a minimum £5 order and also starting up a click and collect service which will be available in the next couple of days, we just need to finalise some details but keep your eyes open on our Facebook and Instagram pages

https://www.facebook.com/SweetYesterdays.Broadstairs

Bessie’s Tea Parlour Broadstairs

Pre order and collect and home deliveries of Afternoon Teas / Savoury Teas / picnic teas / cake boxes / cream teas / children’s Teas and whole cakes

Also, some retail items – jams / chutneys / tea / Kent liqueurs

https://www.facebook.com/bessiesteaparlour

Lt Fish

Lock down won’t stop you getting your favourite dinner taking orders for Thursday and Friday fresh bass cod skate Huss soles and mixed fish messages for enquires and delivery

https://www.facebook.com/ltfish56

Mexigo

Margate delivery between 6pm and 9.30 pm

Can order on just eat or Deliveroo

Mind the Gap micropub Broadstairs

Ale and cider deliveries on Monday-Wednesday- Friday. £10 for a 4 pint takeaway including delivery and the container. Text YES to 07790730205 and you will be added to the list and receive a text the day before each delivery with what’s available.

https://www.facebook.com/Mind-the-Gap-Micropub-1860354740858698

Seaside Kitchen & Cake Parlour

Two fully vegan shops in Margates Old Town! The Seaside Kitchen „Bistro“ on 24 Hawley Street & the Seaside Cake Parlour „Patisserie“ at 2 Lombard Street.

We are open for orders and take away from Saturday. We even have an onlineshop on our website with lots of treats that can be shipped/posted nationwide

https://www.facebook.com/seasidecakeparlour

Somali Farm

Can deliver fresh vegetables, juices and gift ideas.

We are selling all sorts.

– Wax melts from MASH melts

– Draw tea towels / aprons / oven gloves

– cards / bookmarks / coasters

– jams / Chutneys / marmalade’s

– juices / teas

– draw mugs / pillows / bags

– Fruit / Veg / Eggs

– plants

– Wood and kindling

We are also doing gift hampers that can also be personalised with our products.

Free local Delivery’s In Thanet on orders over £10

you can also ring to query what veg/ fruit we are selling.

Ring: 07774935961

Email: ploughmanschoice@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/Somali-Farm-109893304096852

Family house /好旺屋超市

We are in Ramsgate. Chinese supermarket. We do most Asia product and fresh vegetables and fruits. Please visit our page.

157 king Street. Ramsgate.

ct11 8pn.

open as normal time.

https://www.facebook.com/familyhouse888

Cafe Darcy Margate

Takeaway Breakfasts, Sandwiches, Jackets, Paninis, Cold Drinks, Hot Drinks including Freshly Ground Coffees

https://www.facebook.com/cafedarcymargate

The Absolute Bang Margate

Delicious Caribbean food delivery across Thanet. Can order the day before

https://www.facebook.com/teamabsolutemargate

LickandChew Sweet Supplies

Local pick up and we will be on deliveroo everyday until 10pm from Monday

www.lickandchewsweetsupplies.co.uk

Days Grills, Margate and Manston

Takeaway and delivery

www.daysgrills.com

Raindell’s Broadstairs

We are doing deliveries via Just eat and Deliveroo. We are also going to do a collection service via our website or by phoning the restaurant. As we will not be stocking many steaks we are asking customers to pre- order them before 1pm on a Wednesday to Friday and 1pm on a Saturday for Saturday and Sunday’s orders. Steaks are only available via the collection service. We are taking pre-orders for the collection service from 1pm please phone us on 01843 603949 and a member of our team will take your order and arrange a collection time with you.

https://www.facebook.com/Raindells

Pierson cake company, Monkton

Homemade Cakes and afternoon teas to order. Contact free delivery or collection. Soon to one launched – Christmas treats and Children’s Christmas biscuit decorating kits

https://www.facebook.com/thepiersoncakecompany/

Stewart’s cafe Ramsgate

Takeaway/delivery

Facebook.com/stewartscafe

Little Ships restaurant and cafe

Delivery and takeaway

https://www.facebook.com/LittleShipsRamsgate

Gadds food and drink online shop

https://www.facebook.com/groups/foodanddrinkshop

Fat Daddys

Delivery

www.fatdaddys.co.uk

Peckish Ramsgate

For rotisserie roasted chicken. Only opened today. Takeaway only Thurs-Sat, and will deliver as soon as we are up and running.

The Cow Shed Birchington

Takeaways, DeliverMoooo, UberEats and collection from The Hatch

https://www.facebook.com/The-Cow-Shed-Birchington-1177739649025434

The Greek Arch Ramsgate

Open for takeaway/collection

https://www.facebook.com/TheGreekArch15

Roostys Bakery Ramsgate

Roostys Bakery in Ramsgate are open for business as normal and our vans are delivering hot food, sandwiches and cakes to your place of work.

https://www.facebook.com/roostys

Beano kebab Westgate

We will continue serving you all through lockdown. Your local shop is open as usual in Westgate on sea.

https://www.beanokebab.co.uk

Aroma cafe

Northdown Road Cliftonville… opening 8am till 4pm, full menu available..

Phone 07788982833

Rooks Broadstairs

Taking orders, free local delivery

Call 01843 862813

The Luncheon Basket

For wholefood plant based deliveries 7 days a week in Margate. Juices, smoothies, Buddha bowls, soup etc

Corby’s Tea Rooms,

York Street Ramsgate… Friday & Saturday 19am to 2pm Take Away.

https://www.facebook.com/corbystearooms

Chloe’s Fudgey Fancies

We are a new fudge business, all homemade and using fresh, quality ingredients

https://www.facebook.com/FudgeyFancies/

The Laughing Barrel Palm Bay micropub

All orders must be pre ordered. Please message us through our Facebook page, text, call or WhatsApp Alison on 07785 503928. Please tell us a rough time that you will be collecting your order.

All orders will be ready for you to collect at the door.

Payment – Cash or Card.

Please save all your empty milk bottles

Opening hours for pre ordered drinks……

Friday 6pm – 8pm

Saturday 12pm – 2pm

Sunday 12pm – 2pm

https://www.facebook.com/summerfieldrd

The Margate Coffee Shed

Open for pastries, toasties, cake, brunch boxes, nachos and of course, coffee

https://www.facebook.com/themargatecoffeeshed

Shops/gifts

York Street Flowers Ramsgate

Due to the recent government announcement we will be closing the shop door to the public on Thursday 5th November

We will still be contactless delivering our fabulous flowers and offering a click and collect service.

You can call us on 01843 595953 or order online

ramsgateflorist.co.uk

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support.

Widgets toy store Margate

Christmas club & payment plans available all year round

FREE local delivery🚙

Monday to Friday 10am – 4pm

Saturday 10am – 3pm

https://www.facebook.com/groups/616320181883936

Whimsy

Personalised gifts for all budgets

Budget Beaters Discount

Open 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

Sunday’s 10am-1pm

01843 832427.

Oh So Scenty

Wax melts and bath bombs, all CLP compliant and cosmetically assessed www.ohsoscenty.co.uk

I can post and do contact free collection, all products make great gifts and many are buying for Christmas Eve boxes

Shan’s Little Closet

Wax melts, Roma Rocks. Bath and Shower Products, mop and toilet bombs etc…

Games and prize draws

Fundraising

Website is currently shut but I have ready to go items

The Grumpy Goblin Ramsgate

Hobby and gaming

Open for collections and local delivery.

Details going up shortly on all pages

https://www.facebook.com/GrumpyGoblinGE

Inspired HQ

I set out to create the wow factor. Each item is made with love and attention to detail. I will make sure the perfect keepsake leaves my workshop so you won’t ever be disappointed.

Trust in me to think outside the box for unique items as I design everything from scratch.

Affordable keepsakes, made with love, built to last, cherished for a lifetime.

https://m.facebook.com/beinspiredkeepsake/

Antonia Bridge jewellery

Jewellery website selling sterling silver and gold plated, very affordable, jewellery www.antoniabridge.co.uk

Services

The Fight Doctor personal training and fight coach

Outside personal training, adhering to full guidelines

GPS GARAGE SERVICES

Tel: 07709 650272

Email: gpsgarage01@gmail.com

Unit 2 Copperleaf Business Park Broadstairs

CT10 3AT Broadstairs (at the end of Dane Valley Road)

Kent Safety Training

Still providing Fire Extinguishers, Training and Fire Risk Assessments for all you local business.

www.kentsafetytraining.co.uk

Pick up, drop off or covid safe visit

Vapeistry Margate/Vapeistry Birchington

Orders and deliveries for all CBD vaping products.

https://www.facebook.com/thevapeistrymargate

Thanet vape co

Click and collect plus free local delivery with no minimum spend.

Www.thanet-vape.co.uk

Manna Hutte Garage

Mot test station, servicing and repairs located in Cliffsend, Ramsgate

eLawyer services

https://www.facebook.com/elawyerservices

A Grade Fencing

https://www.facebook.com/www.agradeltd.co.uk/

Done N Dusted

https://www.facebook.com/donendustedthanet/

Palm Deaf BSL Training Ltd

We offer courses in British Sign Language from Level 1 – Level 6.

We also offer Deaf Awareness Training too.

You can access classes face to face (following Covid-19 precautions to keep everyone safe) OR you can access online 1:1 tuition.

Please contact us at:

hello@palmdeaf.co.uk

MJ Recovery and garage service

Free collection and return

If our services are used

Current offers on are

Winter health checks £20

Diagnostics £25

Oil and.filter change £50

We also recover vehicles from £25

Grand Garage

Servicing, parts & click and collect sales.

www.grandgarage.co.uk

East Kent Hire

http://www.eastkenthire.com

Benjy Tyres

https://www.ramsgate-tyres.co.uk/…

Cooke & Co

Sales and letting agents , established 1992 . We are Covid 19 secure and offer viewings and advice about moving by appointment in Broadstairs , Margate and Ramsgate.

https://www.cookeandco.com

Lovetts Ramsgate

Sales and lettings

https://www.lovettssalesandlettings.co.uk/

Westwood Scaffolding

https://www.facebook.com/Westwood-Scaffolding-1847578205371444

Richards Trade Tyres

All Saints Industrial Estate Margate

Offering a 10% off for al NHS workers

Jim’s garage services Margate

We are open as normal

https://www.jimsgarageservices.co.uk/

Gutterpro East Kent

Open for business. Specialist gutter clearing and cleaning company based in Broadstairs but cover whole of East Kent

Pets

Ruby ruffs doggy deli Margate

Offering delivery service with homemade, natural and bespoke dog biscuits, treats and cakes

https://www.facebook.com/rubyruffsdoggydeli

Penfolds H2O

We are open providing everything you need for reptiles and fish to survive this lockdown

01843 299600

Or contact the Facebook page

Grooming in the dog house.

Dog Groomers in Ramsgate. Offering Covid safe grooms.

Contact Sue on 07768 587798.