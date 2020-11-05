Thanet ‘lockdown’ 2: List of essential help services

Westgate on Sea Town Council

Collection of prescriptions, medication and essential shopping in Westgate. Signposting and friendly phone calls.

help@westgateonesa.gov.uk 01843 836182

Thanet Haven

Thanet Safe Haven, opened in Thanet on Thursday, November 5. This is a free, out-of-hours service, operating from 6pm-11pm, 365 days a year.

The Haven is a safe space to seek out-of-hours mental health support, available to residents of Thanet District Council, aged 16 and over.

You do need an appointment or referral to access the service. Visit us as: Thanet Safe Haven, Holy Trinity Church, St Mary’s Avenue, Dane Valley, Margate, CT9 3TN.

Please call before turning up to ensure COVID guidance is adhered to.

thanet.mhm@nhs.net. 07850 655 877

Ageless Thanet

Providing a free telephone service, during office hours, for 50+ Thanet residents who are struggling with feelings of social isolation and loneliness during this time and would like to hear a friendly voice to see how you are.

You can contact them via phone, email or on social media (Facebook and Twitter)

info@agelessthanet.org.uk 01843 210005

Stroke Association

Information/support/Advice/prevention further strokes/ referrals to appropriate services all via phone, emails, post to stroke survivors

Maria.clayton@stroke.org.uk

Jan.fletcher@stroke.org.uk

07799 436056

07717275724

Thanet Council

Phone line support 9am-5pm Monday-Friday

Triaged support for assistance with; food, general supplies, prescriptions, finances, volunteering, isolation.

Email support via: communitysupport@thanet.gov.uk (monitored Monday-Friday 9am-5pm)

communitysupport@thanet.gov.uk

01843 577330

Citizens Advice Thanet

Telephone/Email and online Appointments

Our projects will also be run remotely. Please see below for contact details-

MAS (Money Advice Service)

Tele: 01843-597011

(9am – 5pm Mon – Fri)

Help to Claim

Tele: 01843-229696

(9am – 5pm Mon – Fri)

enquiries@thanetcitizensadvice.org.uk 0800 144 8848

Top Up Thanet

Support to complete benefit checks and support with applications, as necessary.

Signpost and support them to engage with other services in the area.

And Finance Resilience Thanet

Support to build a sustainable budget.

Helping service users to cut out, cut back and cut costs – finding the best deal on utilities or discounts if applicable

topup@thecorner.org.uk 07393 726832

Union Church Margate Independent Foodbank

Open 10am-1:30pm Tuesdays and Thursdays

Foodbank

Clothing available

Please wear masks and maintain Social Distancing. If you have a medical reason for why you cannot wear a mask, please show your exempt card.

mifoodbank@aol.com

Facebook- Margate Independent Foodbank

The Kitchen CT9

Takeaway service with deliveries to those isolating or who can’t travel.

01843 293376

Cliftonville Community Centre

Open Monday, Wednesday and Fridays for wellbeing, 10:30 am- 2pm. Please use first white door on the left and ring doorbell.

Translator available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:30- 1:30pm.

Open Tuesdays and Thursdays for food bank vouchers, from 10:30-12pm, use the main blue door.

Please wear masks and maintain Social Distancing

cliftonvillecom@gmail.com

Welfare- 01843 221913

Mobile available Mon- Fri 10:30am-3:30pm. – 07529248188

Thanet Foodlink- St Pauls Church Foodbank

Open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30-12pm for food parcels.

Food bank vouchers can be collected from Cliftonville Community Centre on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30-12pm, use the main blue door.

07385 290358 or 07905 277723

Age UK Thanet

All Hub services, handyman services and footcare suspended until further notice.

All askCAL services will be running as usual such as Buddy Box hot meal deliveries, Covid -19 shopping, cleaning, shopping and activities in the home.

We are also supporting any clients living with dementia on a one to one basis in their homes.

Shopping at Aldi £12.50ph

Meals on wheels service

Our information and advice service and social buddies telephone befriending service will also continue to offer support.

01843 223881 info@ageukthanet.org.uk

Thanet Community Transport Association

Offering a personal shopping service in all areas and willing to help anyone who is self isolating and who cannot get out and about.

Also are running a dial a ride service to all super markets to allow elderly get out to the super markets. This is covering Thanet, Herne Bay and Whitstable.

01843 602030 Charlotte or Hannah

Salvation Army Ramsgate

Currently running a food bank but please ring ahead to make an appointment as it may cause unnecessary travel.

07900 497326 carl.whitewood@salvationarmy.org.uk

Grass Cliftonville

If you live in Cliftonville West, GRASS can help by supporting you with a weekly shopping voucher to get you through these tough challenging times.

To register for the scheme and see if we can help you visit the link below.

https://grasscliftonville.org/grass-voucher-scheme 07761 916654

J Prentis Greengrocers Westgate

Free local deliveries to the vulnerable (Fruit and veg etc)

01843 834934

Connections at the corner

Friendship groups for older adults living in Ramsgate. Support for those isolated and needing support with wellbeing is available.

01843 482015

Morrisons

Morrisons is advising online shoppers to book a delivery slot ‘as far in advance as possible’ due to high demand.

Customers who are self-isolating are asked to mention this in the Delivery Instructions section at checkout.

Those who are self-isolating and in need of an emergency grocery delivery need to phone 0345 611 6111 and select option five.

NHS workers also still have priority access to a Morrisons store who can visit a store from 6-7am, Monday to Saturday, and 9:30am on Sundays to be able to shop when it is quieter

From Monday 2nd November, all teachers and school staff will be able to claim a 10% discount on their shopping in Morrisons stores nationwide, as a special thank you from us for looking after the nation’s children throughout the pandemic.

To claim the discount, simply show your nursery, school or college photo ID card at the till.

https://my.morrisons.com/teachers

Asda’s Thanet

Offering a “Volunteer shopping card” which you can top up with money if a volunteer is doing your shopping.

This means they don’t have access to your bank details, and you won’t be exchanging cash.

https://cards.asda.com/volunteer

‘Kent Fresh’ [All Fruit & Veg sourced in Kent]

Based in Westbrook opposite the old Sea Bathing Hospital;

Provides worry-free doorstep deliveries of high quality fresh produce.

Based in Kent we deliver to Whitstable, Herne Bay, Canterbury, Faversham and Thanet areas.

http://www.kentfreshdelivery.co.uk/

07581 255170

kentfreshdelivery@gmail.com

Global Generation

Assist people in need of food

Food delivery

Medication/prescription runs

01843 226232

Our Shop, High Street, Margate

A food club shop, offering goods at drastically reduced prices, meal kits, chances to learn new recipes, useful information sessions on nutrition and opportunities to taste new products.

Food is provided by organisations and groups including FareShare – which takes good quality surplus from right across the food industry and redistributes to charities- Kent Gleaners and Windmill Community Gardens allotments.

Tuesday – Saturday, 10am to 3pm. It is run entirely by volunteers. To register pop to the store or contact the Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet facebook page.

Connect Well East Kent

Hub team are operational as normal and telephone services are still active.Also supporting with COVID-19 and winter pressures.

Open Mon, Weds and Fri 8:30am – 6pm

Tues and Thurs 9am – 5pm

0300 302 0178 connectwell@sekgroup.org.uk

East Kent Mind

Weekly digital classes for wellbeing- https://eastkentmind.org.uk/digital-timetable/

Whitstable and Thanet wellbeing line: Monday-Friday 2pm-5pm

Friday- Sunday 6pm- 10pm

0203 912 0039

Mental Health mentoring service: Weekly mentoring to build your self esteem, and feel more hopeful about the future. Call Rox- 0794 761 5277