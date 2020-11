Two fire engines and a height vehicle attended a cimney fire in Cliftonville least nitght (November 5)

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Cornwall Gardens at 6.50pm.

Crews arrived to a chimney blaze within a property of three floors. Firefighters extinguished the fire using chimney gear, before using the height vehicle to check for any remaining hotspots.

No casualties were reported, and the cause is believed to be accidental. Crews finished at the scene at 8.10pm.