Man jailed for pointing loaded shotgun at police in Ramsgate

A 27-year-old man who pointed a loaded shotgun at police in Ramsgate has been jailed for three years and nine months.

Police were attending a disturbance on the seafront when Joshua Chambers was seen brandishing the live firearm as he sat in his car before driving away.

Kent Police received a call at around 3.25am on July 26, 2019, from a member of the public, who had seen Chambers’ silver Renault Clio drive up Albion Hill and stop while the shotgun was pointed through the car window in the direction of the unsuspecting officers, around 20 metres away.

A search by officers was carried out in the area to find the suspect, who was found in Albion Place. Chambers ran away, discarding the gun in a public bin.

The sawn-off shotgun was recovered and confirmed as loaded and ready to fire. Chambers was found soon after and arrested.

Following an investigation by the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, Chambers, of no fixed address, was charged with possessing a loaded shotgun in a public place.

He admitted the offence when he appeared at Canterbury Crown Court, and was sentenced today (November 25).

Senior investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Jay Robinson said: “The severity of Joshua Chambers’ actions should not be underestimated. He was carrying a live firearm and pointing it at people, the repercussions of which would be unimaginable, should the gun have been fired.

“Officers, who are committed to keeping people safe, were in the area because they were needed at that moment. There can simply be no acceptable reason for Chambers’ actions.

“Chambers’ behaviour is dangerous so it was important he was found quickly and brought before the court.”