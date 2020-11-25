Ramsgate FC signs teen defender George Sheminant

Report and photo Ramsgate FC

Ramsgate Football Club has announced the signing of the ‘left footed’ defender George Sheminant from Chatham Town.

The 19-year-old, was part of the Gillingham U18 side that featured Roman Campbell as well as former Rams Toby Bancroft and Jude Arthurs.

Competent at fullback or centre back, Sheminant is as comfortable on the ball as he is going forward.

He said: “I love to defend but I also like to join in and get forward and effect the game where I can. I know a couple players down here and hopefully I fit in well with all the boys and everyone at the club.

“I was at Gillingham for 10 years, from under 8s to 18s, I learnt a lot and loved my time there. The football side of it was great, playing against some talented players and playing with some talented players.”

Sheminant has learnt from his mistakes of spring and remained in top condition during the lockdown. He said: “I’ve just been running a lot. The last lockdown, there was an unknown feeling to it but this time I’ve tried to keep to a routine as much as possible and plan what I’m doing each day throughout the week. I feel fit and I have lost weight unlike last time where I felt like I put on two stone!”

Manager Matt Longhurst first looked at Sheminant in pre-season and having analysed his squad during the break decided it was the right time to take that interest further.

He said: “George is a player I looked at in the summer months when we were looking to strengthen defensively. He can play at centre half and at left back, which is a position we have looked at during the lockdown and decided we need to strengthen. He will give us strength in depth with the others we have there such as Ben Wilson.”

With Ramsgate’s ambition to create and develop future stars, Longhurst believes Sheminant is a perfect fit into “The Ramsgate Way.”

He added: “At 19 he is exactly the type of player we want to be bringing in with what we are trying to do at the club. He also has the experience of non-league football having joined Chatham in 2019 and played a big part in their success last season, which is a huge advantage.”

George will return to his former side in just two weeks when Ramsgate take on Chatham in a friendly on Monday, December 7 at Maidstone Road.