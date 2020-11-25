Arrest made after man threatened during disturbance at shop in Dumpton

A 20-year-old has been arrested after a man was threatened inside a Ramsgate Premier store during an altercation today (November 25).

Kent Police was called to the disturbance at West Dumpton Lane Stores at 3.25pm.

Officers attended and it was reported there had been an altercation outside of a shop before a man was threatened inside the store.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.