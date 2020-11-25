New alert after pupil using bus services receives positive Covid test

Another alert has been issued to students after a pupil who travelled on Stagecoach buses received a positive Covid test.

St George’s school has sent a message to parents and carers to say the student from another school had used the number 34 bus on Thursday and Friday (November 19-20).

The school says youngsters who used the buses at the same times will need to self isolate.

The bus times for both days were:

8.05am from Marine Terrace Margate to Westwood Road (Asda) Broadstairs

3.50pm Westwood Road to Marine Terrace

Youngsters affected will need to isolate, returning to school on Monday, December 7.