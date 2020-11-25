New alert after pupil using bus services receives positive Covid test

November 25, 2020 Kathy Bailes News 0

Bus services

Another alert has been issued to students after a pupil who travelled on Stagecoach buses received a positive Covid test.

St George’s school has sent a message to parents and carers to say the student from another school had used the number 34 bus on Thursday and Friday (November 19-20).

The school says youngsters who used the buses at the same times will need to self isolate.

The bus times for both days were:

8.05am from Marine Terrace Margate to Westwood Road (Asda) Broadstairs

3.50pm Westwood Road to Marine Terrace

Youngsters affected will need to isolate, returning to school on Monday, December 7.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.