New alert after pupil using bus services receives positive Covid test

Another alert has been issued to students after a pupil who travelled on Stagecoach buses received a positive Covid test.
St George’s school has sent a message to parents and carers to say the student from another school had used the number 34 bus on Thursday and Friday (November 19-20).
The school says youngsters who used the buses at the same times will need to self isolate.
The bus times for both days were:
8.05am from Marine Terrace Margate to Westwood Road (Asda) Broadstairs
3.50pm Westwood Road to Marine Terrace
Youngsters affected will need to isolate, returning to school on Monday, December 7.
