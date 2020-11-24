Change at the top at St Ethelbert’s primary school

A new leadership team that took the helm at St Ethelbert’s Catholic Primary School in Ramsgate in September says changes have received a positive response.

Simon Marshall was appointed as new Headteacher of St Ethelbert’s Catholic Primary School and Nursery.

He said: “I am very proud to be leading St Ethelbert’s and I’m looking forward to getting started. I have been working with Mrs Collins and Mrs Crutchley over the last few months to make sure there is a smooth handover.

“ I always strive for high expectations in learning, attendance, uniform, nurture, respect and manners, so please support us with this.

“I want the best for the children and will work hard to lead an excellent broad and balanced curriculum with wider life experience for all. I very much look forward to working with the whole community to achieve this goal.”

Mary Dowd was appointed as Deputy Headteacher. She said: “I was very honoured to have been appointed as the Deputy Headteacher for St Ethelbert’s.

“Along with Mr Marshall I aim to ensure that all children at St Ethelbert’s achieve their full potential and will seek to encourage and promote this in everything I do at the school.

“With the full support of our community at St Ethelbert’s, including all of the teachers, parents and carers, we will be an outstanding school and give all of our children the start to their lives that will enable them to thrive as well as live, love and learn.

“They will be the future of our community and it will be my pleasure to assist them in any way necessary to help them achieve their goals.”

A survey of parents resulted in positive comments, including: ““From the first couple of weeks back I can see a lot of changes with a visible presence of leadership and communication has definitely improved. I am looking forward to seeing how the school will carry on improving and being an even better school.”

Members of staff also welcomed the change.

Mrs Donnelly-Gore, a staff member for over 13 years, said, “There has been a huge change in the school. I feel that the ship is now being steered in the right direction; morale amongst staff is up, the children are aware of expectations and the atmosphere has changed for the better and is very positive. It is a pleasure to come to work!.”

During the Summer Mr Marshall commissioned a painting depicting the story of St Ethelbert to go in the reception area at school.

The school says: “The painting shows Augustine and the Monks, sent by Pope Gregory, coming over from France to convert the pagans. Ethelbert was a warrior King, married to Bertha, a French princess from Paris. Once Ethelbert converted many came forward to be baptised in the River Stour.”

The painting was completed by Kay Cox, a local artist, and is proudly displayed outside the school office. Children from the school presented Kay with a bouquet of flowers as a thank you.