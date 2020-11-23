Woman arrested and bailed in connection with crash that left Birchington mum with a broken neck

A woman has been arrested, and bailed, in connection with a crash that resulted in a Birchington mum suffering broken neck and pelvis and spine injuries.

Amy Taylor, 34, was injured in the three vehicle collision in Shottendane Road, Birchington, at 7pm on November 1.

One driver, said to be a woman who had a child with her, left the scene.

A police search, assisted by the coastguard helicopter, was carried out but the woman was not found.

Mum-of-one Amy was blue-lighted to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford after being freed from her car. She is now recovering at home after two weeks in hospital but faces months of recuperation.

A 25-year-old woman from Birchington was arrested today (November 23) in connection with the collision. She has been bailed until Tuesday 15 December.