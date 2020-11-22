Thanet community news: Hoardings artwork, St Saviour’s online fair, Town Shed gifts and RAF Manston Spitfire and Hurricane Memorial Museum

Project MotorHouse

Covid has not dampened the creativity of young people in Ramsgate. In fact it has acted as the inspiration for a fantastic new artwork around The Royal Sands site created by collage artist Sadie Hennessy competition entries to Project MotorHouse’s Instagram competition for under 18s.

Community Liaison Officer for the charity Jo Mapp said: “Engagement in art helps young minds stay healthy. Check out our brand new monthly competitions @pmhphotochallenge#1. There is prize money to be won.”

Broadstairs Town Shed

The Broadstairs Town Shed is a volunteer led woodworking project for older people. At our wonderful, fully equipped workshop our shedders learn, make, share and socialise. Based in the old Broadstairs Tram Station, the Shed has been operating for 6 years and welcomes people (age 50+) from all over Thanet to take part in its shedtherapy – creating, chatting and drinking cups of tea!

The run up to Christmas usually sees the shedders busily making items to sell at local craft fairs and at our annual mince pie day where we welcome friends, family and other supporters to buy Christmas gifts and share a mince pie or two with us.

With lockdown this year meaning craft fairs and gatherings aren’t able to happen we’ve taken our wonderful handmade gifts and opened an online shop – a first for us!

www.broadstairstownshed.org.uk/new-online-shop

Please note that we are not able to post items and are offering delivery to addresses in Thanet for orders over £10, orders under £10 can be collected on specified date.

If you live outside Thanet and see something that you like, please get in touch to discuss further as we will be back making and drinking tea as soon as we can!

Claire Shelton, project co-ordinator, said: “Covid has meant that our usual community fundraising avenues are closed so we, like many other local businesses and organisations, decided to open an online store for the first time.

“It’s been great to have something positive for our members to focus on during this current lockdown and we have been overwhelmed by the support already shown by our wonderful community. Thank you to everyone who has bought items, the proceeds will go to our Raise the Roof fund and to support our Shed.”

you or anyone you know would like to get involved with the Shed, or have a project you would like us to get involved in, please contact Claire Shelton claire@broadstairstownshed.org.uk

To find out more about what the Shed does and what it means to us https://vimeo.com/228365824

Follow us on Facebook for updates facebook.com/broadstairstownshed

RAF Manston Spitfire and Hurricane Memorial Museum

During May 2019, Ramsgate based fisherman John Lowe on his boat Solar Star, found his fishing gear was entangled with an object on the seabed. After considerable trouble he got the object to the surface and into his boat. He had caught a propeller from a crashed WW2 German Luftwaffe aircraft.

After 18 months negotiating with HM Receiver of Wrecks, he was able to donate it to the RAF Manston Spitfire and Hurricane Memorial Museum at Manston Airport. With the assistance of a large truck, freely loaned by Downfast Demolition Services at Manston, it was moved to Manston.

The Museum will arrange for specialist cleaning and preservation. Hopefully this work will locate the information plate on the centre boss. It is thought to be from either a Me-110 fighter/bomber or a bomber like a Dornier 17. After restoration it will be displayed within the Museum.

Photos by Dennis Jackson.

Dickens Declaimers

Our own Dickens Declaimers, a dramatic reading group formed from members of the Broadstairs Dickens Fellowship, have recorded A Christmas Carol and, in conjunction with the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, and have produced a Just Giving page where you can listen to the performance and, if you wish, donate to this children’s charity. Over the last few years the Declaimers have raised hundreds of pounds for the NSPCC when giving live performances locally of Dickens’s well known Christmas tale.

This year of course it’s not possible and so some weeks ago five Declaimers in each of their houses spent many hours recording A Christmas Carol using the benefits of the internet and bringing together the performance which is now complete and hopefully will raise money once again for this important children’s charity.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dickens-fellowship-broadstairs-nspcc

Ramsgate Montefiore Heritage

Who lived in East Cliff Lodge before Sir Moses Montefiore bought it in 1831 and who demolished it in the second half of the last century?

Why did the Lady Judith Montefiore College meet the same fate?

How did the Montefiore Synagogue come to be built on land in the village of Hereson?

In the first Ramsgate Montefiore Heritage talk of the winter season Gerald Tripp looked at the history of the Montefiore estate in Ramsgate focusing on the initial land acquisitions and developments in the 19th century and some of the changes that have taken place in more recent years.

The talk, on Zoom due to Covid-19 restrictions, was broadcast to an almost ‘full house’. (100 maximum allocated and 91 logged in). The talk was recorded so that anyone not able to watch on the day can catch up with it on YouTube on https://youtu.be/RXuvREadhEE

St Saviour’s Junior School virtual fair

A mum whose daughter attends St Saviour’s C of E Junior School has organised a virtual Christmas Fair.

As a result of COVID-19, the school is unable to run its usual festive event to raise much-needed funds. This year has been especially difficult as they have been unable to put on any of their usual fundraisers, such as the Summer Fair, Firework night and sponsored runs. All of the fundraisers are crucial to raising money for school facilities most people think are fully-funded by Kent County Council, but are in fact not.

Mum Catherine Barton said: “I came up with the idea to put on a ‘Virtual Christmas Fair’, hosted on Facebook. Local businesses have each donated £20 to the school to be part of the ‘Virtual Christmas Fair’ group, and will be selling a wide-range of gifts to enjoy this Christmas.

“People can shop the virtual fair by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/stsavioursvirtualchristmasfair and it will be live until December 14. From jewellery to sweet treats, cosmetics to books and woodwork to leather crafts, there is a huge variety of high-quality, handmade and bespoke gifts, with something for everyone.”

As well as the virtual fair, Bethany’s Sandwich Bar & Cafe in Westgate is hosting a bake sale on Saturday, December 5 at their cafe at 3 Lymington Road, Westgate.

All proceeds will be going directly to St Saviour’s School. Already, just through business sign-ups alone, they have raised £380 for the school and, through ‘Bethany’s’ kindness and generosity, we hope to build on this.

St Saviour’s C of E School in Westgate has 384 pupils. This year, they remained open throughout lockdown for key worker children and continue to work hard for the safety and education of local children. COVID-19 has had a significant impact on both income and expenditure for St Saviour’s and continues to do so.

Headteacher Nick Bonnell said: “The Virtual Christmas Fair is a fantastic idea, which came entirely from some extremely generous parents. The school will spend the money raised by this event on extra resources to help children feel happy and secure in this most uncertain time. We thank everyone involved for their support.”

Refuge donations

I’ve been collecting items to donate for the women’s refuge and have had so many generous donations so far, including lots of clothes, I’m now looking for donations of toiletries and beauty products. Maybe you have unwanted gift sets or just have an accumulation of products only used once, obviously not make up? If any of you could help me it would be great. A simple shoe box with products with sanitary items would be fantastic.

Please inbox if you can help make a huge difference to these women’s lives. Charon Duff at https://www.facebook.com/charo1973