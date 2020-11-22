Christmas ‘bubbles’ agreed ‘for small number of days’

Family and friend bubbles will be permitted over the Christmas period following a meeting between ministers across the UK.

The government says ministers reiterated the importance of allowing families and friends to meet in a careful and limited way, while recognising that this will not be a normal festive period and the risks of transmission remain very real.

They have agreed some limited additional household bubbling for a small number of days, but also emphasised that the public will be advised to remain cautious, and that wherever possible people should avoid travelling and minimise social contact.

Work is continuing to finalise the arrangements, including relating to travel. The UK Government, Scottish Government, Welsh Government and Northern Ireland Executive hope to conclude details this week, subject to agreement by each administration.