Invite to join 12 Days of workout Christmas fundraiser

Local fitness instructors will be leading a 12 Days of Christmas exercise fundraiser in aid of Pilgrims Hospice and Friends of QEQM Hospital.

From December 1-11, inclusive, there will be classes via facebook live where everyone will be encouraged to take part by running, walking, jumping, singing, getting on your bike – anything where you are moving your body to raise cash for the causes. The sessions will be saved so you can choose when you take part.

The finale workout will take place on December 12 between 10am and 11am.

Donations, no matter how small, gratefully received. They need to be made by December 12 so the funds can be given to both causes before Christmas.

The fitness group says: “Our charities are Pilgrims Hospice and QEQM for PPE equipment. We are coming together to help the pandemic. By now most of us all know someone who had it or has it.

“We are here to help. Please join our event page for all info and timetable of classes.”

Find the facebook page here

Find the crowdfunder here