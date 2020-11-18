Antony Gormley ‘man’ sculpture to stay in Margate until 2030

The Antony Gormley sculpture Another Time will be staying in Margate for a further 10 years, Turner Contemporary has announced.

The solitary cast iron statue that was installed on Fulsam Rock beside the gallery in summer 2017 has been granted an extension and will remain in situ until November 2030.

The sculpture is part of a series of one hundred, solid cast-iron figures by Antony Gormley who is known for installations that explore the experience of being human.

The sculpture in Margate becomes visible about three hours before low tide, so to be sure of seeing it, check the daily tide times.

Individual sculptures from Another Time have been installed all over the world, from the River Thames in London to Kunisaki in Japan. A figure has been positioned on Fulsam Rock on the Margate foreshore, visible at low tide from Turner Contemporary’s first floor balcony and from the shoreline behind the gallery. Two sculptures from the series were also sited in Folkestone.

The figures in the series are identical to the hundred sculptures of Another Place (2007), permanently sited on Crosby Beach in Liverpool.

In 2017 the Margate sculpture had a lucky escape when a 75-metre cargo ship full of broken glass ran aground by Turner Contemporary – a whisker away from the Antony Gormley installation.

The following year there was an encounter of a cheekier nature, caught on camera by a bemused passer-by.

Rachel Davies, who is one half of musician duo jAVA jIVE with partner Anthony Coote, took the photo while the pair were on a stroll along the seafront.

The couple, from Cliftonville, wanted to take a look at the ANOTHER TIME installation at Fulsam Rock but got a double viewing!