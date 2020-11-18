Pilgrims Hospice appeal to photographers to help brighten up Margate site

Pilgrims Hospices is calling keen photographers to capture images of local views, classic countryside, iconic landmarks and buildings across Thanet, Deal, Dover, Sandwich and surrounding villages.

As part of a mini refurbishment project taking place at the Margate hospice, hospice services manager Jon May is asking people to submit photographs to brighten patients rooms, communal and staff areas for everyone to enjoy throughout the building.

Jon said: “I hope that members of the public, whether they are keen amateurs, professionals or from local camera clubs, will come forward with images to captivate people’s imagination and hopefully create interesting and thought provoking conversations.

“We have some of the most beautiful countryside, coastline and historical, quirky and fascinating buildings, I’m sure this will inspire people to share their shots with us.

“We have no prizes to award but hope people will take pleasure in knowing that their gift of an amazing photograph will be admired by many within our much loved local charity.”

You can submit photos for consideration digitally at email: photoart@pilgrimshospices.org, the closing date for submissions is Monday, December 14, when around 30 photographs will be selected for display within the hospice.

Jon added: “Each photograph selected will be produced as an acrylic piece of artwork and displayed for everyone to enjoy. It’s important to the whole team at Pilgrims, that patients and families feel stress-free and welcome. Photographs of local interest are just one way we can engage in conversations, shared memories and experiences which help people to relax and enjoy a comfortable environment.

The Thanet hospice local management team will shortlist a selection of images for the nurses and ward staff to will make the final selection.

When submitting a photograph please include your name, contact details and name the landmark or view you have submitted.

Photos submitted must be your own work but please do not send images that have your signature on them.

The final selection will be shared in a Facebook gallery in the new year.

Everyone at Pilgrims Hospices is dedicated to ensuring people living with a terminal illness can access the quality care and comfort they deserve, when and where they want it.

If you would like to make a donation to support continued end-of-life-care within our local community please visit www.pilgrimshospices.org/get-involved/donate/. Or you can get involved with some of Pilgrims Christmas fundraising activities by sending E-Christmas Cards, ordering a Letter from Santa or by taking part in the virtual 10K Winter Wonderland Walk.

Visit Pilgrims website pilgrimshospices.org/get-involved/events-and-challenges/ or e-mail the team at fundraising@pilgrimshospices.org