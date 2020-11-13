Witness appeal after BMW driver attempts to rob teenage cyclist

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery of a teenager in Westgate.

It was reported that the teenage boy was cycling along Canterbury Road near the junction with Quex Road at around 8.20am on Tuesday (November 10 ) when a man got out of a BMW car and shouted at the victim to hand over his bicycle.

The suspect followed the youngster for a short distance on foot but stopped and the victim was able to cycle away from the scene.

The suspect was described as a black man aged between twenty and thirty years old, with a natural afro hairstyle and dressed in black.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/201674/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.