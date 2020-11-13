Poppies and poetry as Upton Remembers

Remembrance Day at Upton Junior School was commemorated by children through a series of thought-provoking activities and creative lessons.

The accent was firmly on respect for those who fought during two world wars, other conflicts and for those who remain in active service around the globe today.

Head of School Darci Arthur devised a special assembly to mark Armistice Day which pupils across the school watched in their learning bubbles. She explained why we mark the occasion and how important it remains to honour those who have protected this country and fought to maintain its freedom – and those men and women who still do.

The Remembrance theme filtered through the whole day’s lessons across the age ranges with children completing a variety of creative writing tasks.

Year 3 pupils devised their own poem about Remembrance Day and about World War 2, while children in Year 4 wrote a letter to a soldier who fought for our nation in a conflict.

A war story using the evocative imagery of In Flanders Fields was created by girls and boys in year 5, while Year 6 tackled the challenge of turning the poem Dulce et Decorum est into a narrative.as focussed on different aspects.

Each year group also enjoyed a different arts-led focus as Year 3 created poppy wreaths, Year 4 designed stained glass poppies, Year 5 made silhouettes of war scenes, and Year 6 created the scene of a field of poppies.

Head of Core Curriculum Gemma Scarr said: “It was so wonderful to see all the children commemorating such a special day, giving thanks to those who have protected us.

“The work all the children produced was of the highest standard and showed such care and understanding. I am very proud of every child.”

Head of School Darci Arthur added: “The storytelling, use of language, and artistic interpretations resulted in thought-provoking and evocative work. It demonstrated the depth of respect our children feel for Remembrance and highlighted how much they empathised with what they had researched and learnt.”