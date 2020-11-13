Community spirit of Newington primary families as they raise cash for Children in Need

Newington Community Primary School families have been praised for their spirit shining through despite difficult days due to the pandemic.

Head Teacher Cliff Stokes said: “These are hard times in so many ways for our parents and their children and, in common with so many people, they are doing their level best to maintain an even keel in their lives.

“When it came to this year’s Children in Need appeal it was overwhelming and humbling that despite the hardships people are facing every day they still donated to our school non-uniform day and we raised over £150 for charity.

“To me this is the true community spirit of Team Newington and I am very proud of them all and of our staff who worked hard to ensure children had a day of fun learning while also finding out more about the excellent work of the charity.”

There was a colourful array of Pudsey bear outfits worn by children and staff as part of the non-uniform event, while others wore their ‘home’ clothes.

There were plenty of Children in Need onesies, bear ears, headbands and bows, and even bright yellow Pudsey socks.

Children also wore their faces painted in rainbow spots, while the kitchen team also dressed to impress, while Children in Need cakes were on sale as well.

All teachers held Children In Need assemblies in their classroom bubbles to explain the importance of the charity and raise awareness about its aims and objectives.

The charity’s theme was also incorporated into learning during the day including English, Maths and creative activities including colouring and cutting out Pudsey bear masks.

Teacher Rachael Rowden, who co-ordinated Newington’s non-uniform day, said: “Unfortunately, we were unable to hold our Children In Need sponsored walk this year as it could potentially put the safety of participants at risk.

“So we brightened up the school with colourful outfits and accessories, and our pupils and staff had a lovely smiley Pudsey day.”