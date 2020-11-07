Support the Great Rams Run raising money for Aurora Pile-Gray and 59 charities

Ramsgate Football Club is donating thousands of pounds to local charities across the South East of England as part of their Rams In The Community Campaign.

Coaches, youth players, senior players, staff and committee members have united in a joint effort to run over 5,000 miles between now and December 5.

The Rams have put on their their kits and are running, virtually, between all 59 stadia of the three Step 4 Pitching-In Isthmian Leagues.

You can track Ramsgate’s virtual journey each day online following Support the Great Rams Run on twitter. A £50 donation will be made to a charity local to each club the team visit.

Rams are encouraging the clubs they visit to match their £50 donation en route, which would see a total of £6,000 raised.

If anyone would like to support the fundraising effort, and split the cost, they can contribute to the JustGiving page.

There are 59 chosen charities being announced as the run progresses.

The run started on Thursday (November 5) with the long journey to Dereham Football Club.

Cambridge City Foodbank, The Daisy Programme and Soham Town Rangers Foodbank Fund have been chosen as the first three charities.

Day two was the journey from Soham to Sussex, visiting Hastings United before 64 miles along the coast to Chichester City FC Oakland’s Park, at a total of 189.3 miles.

The latest aim is to run 6,000 miles in lockdown to raise £6,000 for nine-year-old Garlinge girl Aurora Pile-Gray who has a rare cancer that affects blood and bone marrow.

After 4 gruelling cycles of intensive chemo, Aurora was given the news that she was in remission, however this was short lived.

Aurora’s cancer became resistant to treatment and returned more aggressively than before. At initial diagnosis Aurora had 28% bone marrow involvement, but this increased to 40% and then 88%

She is now in hospital for the long haul and may be proceeding with CAR-T Therapy. However her mum Keisha and family have to make the decision whether or not to withhold treatment to raise the marrow percentage enough for CAR-T, or sacrifice CAR-T to go ahead with chemo and transplant. They are fundraising £300,000 in the event that Aurora needs to travel to Europe or the USA for private treatment.

The Great Rams Run is aiming to cover 6000 miles over the 28 days of lockdown and local businesses WW Martin and ALS Civil Engineers Ltd have teamed up to pay a combined £1 a mile to Aurora’s just giving fund if they achieve it. This means that every mile run is worth £1 towards funding this treatment.

At the same time the £3k pledge to donate £50 to 60 charities across the south east who are on the route of the Great Rams Run continues, putting the club on course to raise £9,000 in total.

Best of luck to fellow Kent sides @tonbridgeangels and @CrayValleyPM this weekend. Also “big up” @CIFC from Isthmian North located just over the water. Go smash’em. Not an easy weekend for us either. Over 300 miles to cover as we continue our 6,000 runhttps://t.co/ihhwQWQMAR! pic.twitter.com/y9DYD3rFs6 — Support The Great Rams Run (@RamsgateFC) November 7, 2020

People are invited to join the Great Rams Run to help raise even more money for Aurora and the charities that are nominated.

Send screenshots of your running mileage to the Ram Phone: 07517 380532

To get involved sign up for free via the following form: https://www.cognitoforms.com/RamsgateFC/TheGreatRamsRun