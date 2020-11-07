Opinion: Ramsgate Town Council clerk Richard Styles – Christmas is not cancelled

Here we go again for another lockdown. The second coronavirus wave has struck and we are faced with staying in or being close to home as autumn ends and winter begins.

It’s depressing and worrying for businesses, jobs and for the general wellbeing of the community.

Some of the regulations seem, on the face of it, anomalous, but if we cheat, go for a long-distance eyesight test, or congregate when we shouldn’t, not only will we be risking a fine, we may put ourselves and others at risk. We might come out OK, but others may not, and I would not that on my conscience. The choice is yours.

In the last lockdown, Ramsgate Town Council, merely shifted base and carried on. We are doing the same now.

You can still contact us by phone, by email or via our website.

The Christmas lights are going up in town and we have supported the Royal Temple Yacht club in organising the harbour lights, where small craft are decorated for Christmas.

Some activities won’t happen, like firework displays etc, because these are where crowds congregate, but Christmas is not cancelled, at least not in Ramsgate.

We are making sure that everyone in Ramsgate has enough to eat this Christmas, by working with the Salvation Army, so that their food bank can cope with what we know will be an increased demand for food. Radford House is being converted yet again, into a temporary warehouse and distribution point. This will continue into the new year.

In the last lockdown we enabled all the food banks to operate at full pitch and in doing so, hauled over 100 tonnes of food into Thanet. This time we are concentrating on Ramsgate, but we are prepared for a longer-term commitment into the spring of 2021.

Our teams will still be out and about, to tidy up, to clean up, and generally make good, in Ramsgate. We get many calls for assistance and they always get a response, this will not change.

I know many of you feel anxious, concerned, and possibly angry, but now is the time when we should come together and put up with the dislocation to our lives for the good of all, and especially for the NHS. Better times are around the corner and let’s hope a vaccine may be generally available quite soon.

I am not being a Captain Pan shine, in minimising the real problems caused by these onerous personal restrictions, but the alternative is too awful to consider.