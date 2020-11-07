Ramsgate ‘Strongman’ Alex Beevis triumphs in Static Monster battle

Ramsgate personal fitness trainer Alex Beevis gave a show of strength to take a British win and a world ranking of 15 at the Static Monster 2020 competition in London.

The global strength contest, which took place at the end of October, is a Log Lift and Axle Deadlift challenge split into a number of weight classes for men and for women.

Alex competed in the open class, for those weighing in over 231lb (around 16.5 stone) and recorded a personal best for the axel deadlift at 400kg.

The Static Monsters is the world’s biggest Strongman/ weightlifting event, made up of two competitions that happen at different times of the year.

The Static Monsters Worldwide is a one weekend, super sized strongman competition with events running across more than 20 countries. All events follow the same rules, equipment regulations and scoring system. This offers competitors a world ranking on Log Lift and Axle Deadlift.

Then the Static Monsters World Championships offers a place for the best in the world to compete head to head. Those who place in the top ten in their class in the Worldwide event are invited to compete in one big competition to see who is the best of the monsters.

The next world championships takes place in Ohio in July 2021 and Alex is waiting for confirmation of his place.

Alex, 38, said: “The worldwide event is a combination of log press and axel deadlifting and powerlifting so is quite unique. There are different weight classes, male and female, and also adaptive classes for different types of disability. Last year there were competitors lifting who were blind, or had one arm or one leg and they were superb. The open class, which I am in, is for the really big guys.”

In all the Static Monster contest for 2020 was the biggest ever with 985 people taking part from 19 countries on the weekend of October 24/25.

The dad-of-one s now training hard for 2021. He is also working as a personal trainer passing on his fitness knowledge.

The former boss of Kustom Fit gym in Ramsgate says popularity of the site meant they outgrew the premises. He now trains his clients at The Gym in Westwood through his Get Serious brand.

He said: “I’m there with all my customers and my staff while we are waiting for the right premises to become available.

“It is really growing with more customers coming through and all my old ones remaining with me.

“My wife is just qualifying at a PT and we will be working in partnership. We are hoping to convert a log cabin in our garden and have people train from there, We are also doing online coaching and lockdown training to help people train at home.”

As well as personal training Alex offers services in nutrition, sports injury, weight loss and postural realignment.