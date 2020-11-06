Man found with head injuries after police called to Ramsgate property

A man has been found with head injuries and another man arrested after police were called to a property in Ramsgate today (November 6).

Kent Police was called at 1.30pm following a report that two men were trying to gain entry to a property in Royal Crescent.

Officers attended and a man was found with head injuries at the scene. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

A 27-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Anyone who saw the incident or who has any information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 06-0641.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form.