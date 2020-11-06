Funeral date for Thanet dad-of-one Adam Huckle

The funeral of a Thanet dad-of-one whose cause of death is still not known will be held this month.

Adam Huckle (Hall), 36, was found dead at a property in Tomlin Drive, Margate on Sunday, August 9.

Kent Police launched an investigation to try and establish the full circumstances that led to Adam’s death and appealed for anyone who may have witnessed an assault on Margate Main Sands, on the morning of Saturday 8 August, to come forward.

Three months later and the family still remain in the dark over why Adam died.

His sister Lisa said: “We have no cause of death yet. Toxicology should be done by the end of the month, then the Home Office pathologist will determine how he actually died.

“It’s gut wrenching to think we are going to cremate him and don’t even know how he died.”

Adams funeral will take place on November 20, 3.15pm, at Margate Crematorium.

Twyman and Holmes are dealing with arrangements and flowers can be sent to them.

The service is restricted attendance due to Covid regulations. Once family members are seated, friends can fill the rest of the spaces.

Contact Lisa Jarman via messenger for further details.

Twyman & Holmes is based at 42 King Street, Ramsgate

Anyone with information about Adam’s death can call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 09-0520.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form here.