Covid cases in Thanet data and Kent health support contacts

Updated government figures for Covid cases show a rise in positive cases in Thanet over the past seven days.

According to the latest dashboard data there were 264 positive cases recorded in the last seven days, a rise of 108 (or 69.2%) on the seven days prior.

The seven day rolling infection rate up until October 29 stands at 163.5 per 100,000, taking Thanet over the national average. Sadly one death of a person within 28 days of a positive test was also recorded for the last seven days.

The reproduction rate (R rate) – which measures how many others an infected person would pass the virus to – stands at between 1.2 and 1.4 for the south east. The rate needs to be below one to show the virus is being brought under control.

There have been 119 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test reported up to November 3 and 163 where Covid is mentioned on the death certificate in the week ending October 23 – half the 325 coronavirus-related deaths registered for Thanet in the week up until October 16 . These are people who have Covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate, meaning that it may not be the primary cause of death.

The Covid symptom study app, which updates daily, estimates 895 active cases for Thanet.

The total number of Thanet people who have had a confirmed positive test result as of November 3 is 1,528.

Thanet has two test centres, a drive in at Manston and a walk in and drive in at the council-owned car park by Dreamland in Margate.

The figures are updated daily, although there is some time lag on some statistics. They can be found on the government dashboard here and here

Find the KCC dashboard here (time lag on data)

National restrictions come into force on Thursday (November 5) until December 2 when it is hoped England will move back to the localised tier system.

In Kent:

Recycling centres will remain open for socially distanced use and can be booked here.

Social care for children and adults will continue as before

Kent County Council (KCC) will continue to support schools to remain open to pupils all the while Government says it is safe for them to do so

Bus services will continue to run and are being provided in accordance with Government guidance

Country Parks and Public Rights of Way will remain open for exercise

KCC has extended its financial support of the Covid-19 Business Helpline, adding £100,000 to keep it running until the end of the year. Businesses can get up to date support from a team of advisors. Full details are at https://www.askphil.biz

Weddings and civil partnerships during this period will not take place

Contact tracing

The local Public Health England team has been local contact tracing, working with Kent County Council Public Health since the pandemic started.

The KCC Public Health officers are working together with officers from other directorates in the council to implement a local track and trace system.

This will continue to be an element of the national Test and Trace system via the Kent Together helpline, using call handlers who will contact people that the Government Track and Trace system has not been able to contact.

Once contacted, the advisors will be able to give advice on isolation and testing, establish close contacts, upload details to the National Contact Tracing system, and signpost to assistance available.

KCC Public Health Director Andrew Scott-Clark said: “My message to you is simply to follow the rules of lockdown; minimise social contact with people as much as possible, minimise leaving your home as much as possible, wear a mask in public places where appropriate and maintain good hand hygiene.

“Please look out for those in your local community who may need extra support as winter approaches.

“The guidance from government is clear on who you can meet and where; please play your part to help Protect Kent and Medway and stay safe during the lockdown period.”

Health support

Support services are available at www.oneyoukent.org.uk and www.kent.gov.uk/wellbeing

There is also a specific site to help families with children or young people who might be experiencing difficulties at www.kent.gov.uk/wellbeingfamilies

For information on how the national lockdown may be affecting other health services, click here.

If you are vulnerable and need urgent support that cannot be met through existing support networks, get in touch with Kent Together at http://www.kent.gov.uk/KentTogether or call 03000 419292.

The government’s announcement stated people can only leave their homes for:

education

work, if you cannot work from home

exercise and recreation outdoors, with your household, support bubble or on your own with one person from another household (children under school age, as well as those dependent on round-the-clock care, such as those with severe disabilities, who are with their parents will not count towards the limit on two people meeting outside).

all medical reasons, appointments and to escape injury or harm

shopping for food and essentials

providing care for vulnerable people, or as a volunteer

Non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues will all be closed. Click and collect services and essential shops, including supermarkets, will remain open. Pubs, bars, restaurants must close, except for takeaway and delivery services.