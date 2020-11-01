Thanet community pays respects to the fallen with glorious poppy displays

Some 1,000 crocheted poppies have been installed by the Destiny memorial in Albion Place Gardens, Ramsgate, today (November 1).

Poppies were also installed at the gates at St George’s Church in the town yesterday.

They have been created by members of the Crafty Poppies group.

Crafty Poppies member Jo Hanchett said: “This is the fourth year the Crafty Poppies ladies have adorned Destiny, the town War Memorial. We ventured onto the waterfall for the Centenary anniversary of the end of World War One when the TV News came to film our stunning display.

“Last year we installed thousands of Poppies onto the Gates of St George’s Church and this year we have covered all three areas. We are a very small group who remember the fallen in November and the animals which died in the wars with our purple Poppies in August.

“We have our own amateur photographer, Brian, who is the husband of one of our prolific crocheters Maggie Whitehead. Brian has excelled himself this year with the quality of his photographs.

“If you like our displays please feel free to make a donation to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal whose Ramsgate Headquarters are in Cliff Street.”

The Westgate community has also been out installing poppy displays with the help of town council clerk Gill Gray and several councillors as well as residents such as Wilfred Jenkins (pictured above), Lorraine Hambidge and Ray Taylor.

The crocheted poppies, both red and purple, adorn streetlights, railings and more in the town and by the memorial display in Canterbury Road as well as by the community centre.

Poppy displays are also installed in Birchington through the high street and by the memorial. The stunning displays were captured by resident and photographer Alan Green.

In Minster residents have created some beautiful Remembrance windows and in Cliffsend resident Beryl Harrison is creating a mural outside her home in Beech Grove which will contain names of the fallen from local families, a tribute to Vera Lynn, poppies and more.