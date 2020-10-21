Remembrance parades cancelled due to Covid restrictions but some wreath-laying to take place

Government safeguarding guidelines received on October 16 regarding covid-19, ill drastically affect arrangements for Remembrance Sunday on November 8.

Unlike previous years in Margate, there will be no parade, hymns or readings and the public is being asked, sadly, not to attend Trinity Gardens at 11am. The maroons for the start and end of the Great Silence will go ahead to enable the observation of the two minute silence. The event will be very low-key and will focus on wreath laying and attendees will be by invitation only.

In Birchington there will be a two minute silence at the war memorial, Last Post, church bells and a laying of wreaths with a marshall coordinating people through front and back gates to comply with covid safety. The service is at All Saints Church and the public can attend by spreading out in the church yard. There will not be a parade.

In Broadstairs there is no service but if people want to lay wreaths at the war memorial they are asked to do it throughout the day and keep to social distance guidelines.

The Mayor and Mayoress have plans to visit the War Memorial to lay a wreath and to pay their respects, but they will not be giving a speech.

In Ramsgate town mayor Cllr Raushan Ara will lay a wreath on behalf of the people of Ramsgate at the various town war memorials.

A virtual “Book of Remembrance” will be made available for the residents of Ramsgate to leave messages in memory of those who lost their lives in World War One and Two and in subsequent conflicts.

In Westgate the two churches will each have a small service but there will not be a parade.

Remembrance displays will be installed in Thanet, including crocheted poppies at the Destiny memorial in Ramsgate, and installations in Westgate and from Cliffsend resident Beryl Harrison outside her home in Beech Grove.